Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Ayato's elemental skill, burst and signature weapon function explained

Genshin Impact 2.6 beta testing has begun and leaks regarding Ayato have finally arrived. However, it is quite surprising that leakers have already revealed his entire playstyle, burst and skill animations, and more.

Ayato will be a five-star Hydro unit and a Sword user in combat. Current leaks have suggested that he will primarily deal AoE Hydro DMG with his skills and will most likely take up the role of a DPS/sub-DPS.

Here's everything to know about Ayato's playstyle in Genshin Impact ahead of his release in version 2.6.

Ayato's kit in Genshin Impact revealed

Ayato will gain Crit DMG upon ascension and on Lv. 90, he will have 88.40% Crit DMG. His base ATK, DEF, and HP at maximum ascension will be 285, 815, and 13,446, respectively.

The base ATK is lesser as compared to some other Genshin Impact characters, but as it turns out, Ayato's Elemental Skill DMG and Elemental Burst DMG scales off the max HP. Hence, HP will be a highly desirable stat for the upcoming character.

Dim @dimbreath [2.6 Beta] Ayato Data



Note: His 4th hit on normal attacks is 29.4%x2 at base. [2.6 Beta] Ayato DataNote: His 4th hit on normal attacks is 29.4%x2 at base. https://t.co/mD3ZxdXY5U

Elemental Skill- Kamisato Art- Kyouka

With this skill, Ayato first leaves his position and leaves behind a clone (water illusionar) that taunts nearby enemies and deals AoE Hydro DMG after a certain time or being attacked.

At the same time, Ayato enters the Soukai Kanka state that has the following properties:

Ayato's ATK speed increases and Normal Attack is coverted to AoE Hydro attacks with the help of Shunsuiken.

Ayato gains the flash wave effect after the first Shunsuiken attack in which the DMG dealt by a single AoE Hydro strike increases based on the character's current max HP.

Ayato cannot use Charged or Plunging attacks.

It is worth noting that the cooldown on this skill will decrease when other party members hit enemies with normal attacks.

To summarize, Ayato's Elemental Skill in Genshin Impact will deal a ton of AoE Hydro damage and significantly increase his attack speed over a certain amount of time. To make the most out of this particular skill, players will have to increase the character's maximum HP.

Additionally, to use this skill more often, they'll have to rely on Normal Attacks of other characters in the party.

Elemental Burst- Kamisato Art: Suiyuu

Being a relatively simple ability, Ayato reveals a garden of purity (a small water pool) in which Bloomwater Blades constantly fall and attack opponents. Naturally, the damage dealt will be Hydro.

In addition, the ATK speed of characters within this garden of purity will be increased, excluding Ayato himself. Therefore, it seems to be an off-field DPS ability where Ayato can be switched with other units so that they can deal quick and significant damage.

Also, one of Ayato's talents increases the Elemental Burst damage based on 3% of his maximum HP with a cooldown of 20 seconds.

To say the least, the upcoming five-star character in Genshin Impact has quite an interesting playstyle. It appears to be the perfect blend of both DPS and support abilities, and more information can be expected as the 2.6 beta testing progresses.

