Genshin Impact reveals new Dendro elemental reactions and Sumeru preview officially

Genshin Impact has officially published a video teasing certain parts of Sumeru along with visuals on the upcoming Dendro elemental reactions. Here are the new elemental reactions that will be introduced in version 3.0 updates:

Burning

Bloom (previously known as Overgrown)

Catalyze (previously known as Intensified)

Apart from the characters and events, it was rather surprising for HoYoverse to showcase the process and care that had gone into building the game's newest region. Such previews also connect the developers with the community as they get to share their thought process behind the creative design of the region. Here is everything players need to know about the Genshin Impact teaser preview of Sumeru.

Genshin Impact: New teaser video reveals more about Sumeru and Dendro reactions

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



To the west of Liyue lies Sumeru, the nation of flora and foliage.



There, we will welcome a new member of the elemental system, the Dendro element.



Watch Now >>

youtu.be/6DjVUfy_Lng



The latest teaser video was recently uploaded to Genshin Impact's official media channels. The video features certain parts of Sumeru along with all the new environmental mechanics that will be introduced along with it.

Furthermore, fans got to officially meet the Dendro Traveler for the first time using his abilities, which seem to be his Elemental Skill and Burst. Many shots from different regions of Sumeru were seen in the teaser video along with a new set of enemies.

New Sumeru-based enemies introduced in the teaser preview (Image via HoYoverse)

Sumeru's release feels quite different in comparison to the previous region releases, with its geography looking phenomenal and intriguing. The community also got a clearer view of the Dendro Statue of the Seven and houses hanging down branches of huge trees.

New Dendro elemental reactions revealed in official teaser video

Dendro is the last piece that is missing in the elemental system of Genshin Impact. The game has been up and running successfully for more than a year and finally with the release of Sumeru, developers got the chance to design Dendro in a more systematic manner to integrate it smoothly with other elements.

Combat designers Aquaria and Yangshen reveal how Dendro is based on three key words: Catalysis, Wisdom, and Life. The designers have tried to reflect the keywords mainly in elemental design, level design, and environmental mechanics. As many players may have noticed, all the elemental reactions present in Genshin Impact are based on everyday phenomenon. The developers wanted to achieve the same for Dendro and came up with the following reactions:

Bloom

Catalyze

Bloom and Catalyze reactions previewed in new teaser video (Image via HoYoverse)

When Dendro and Hydro react with each other, a Bloom reaction can be triggered. Bloom was previously referred to as 'Overgrown' in early Dendro leaks. Bloom has been inspired by the real-life phenomenon of flowers blooming. When Bloom reactions are triggered, it will result in the dropping of mushrooms that will explode and deal additional AoE Dendro damage when infused with Hydro.

Catalyze, on the other hand, is a completely original reaction created by the combat designers in Genshin Impact. The developers also state that Catalyze reactions have a deep connection with the local history of Sumeru, but players will need to wait for the version update to get any specifics.

