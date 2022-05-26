Genshin Impact Dendro leaks: Intensified reaction and benefits explained

The latest Genshin Impact leaks have revealed more information about Dendro reactions. Sumeru and Dendro characters will most likely be introduced in patch 2.8, which has been officially scheduled to launch on July 13, 2022.

The leaks have shown a graphical representation of the effects of Intensified, one of the Dendro reactions. Intensified reactions can be triggered when Dendro and Electro react with each other. Pyro and Hydro can also react with Dendro to trigger different reactions, but the leaks have not mentioned anything about them.

The following article covers all the latest leaks that explain more about the Intensified and Dendro reactions in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: As per leaks, Intensified reactions to increase base damage against affected enemies, and more

The Base Damage increase has standard ICD (2.5s/3hit). When one element (either dendro or electro) triggers Intensified on a target, the other element gains increased Base Damage against the target for the next 7s.BaseDamageIncrease = LevelMultiplier × [1+(5 × EM)/(EM + 1200)]The Base Damage increase has standard ICD (2.5s/3hit). https://t.co/lhiXNtCj0d

Credible leaker @Genshin_Intel has revealed new information about one of the Dendro reactions called Intensified that is triggered when Electro and Dendro react with each other.

Based on the above leaks, when the Intensified reaction is triggered by either element (Dendro or Electro), the other element will deal increased base damage for the next seven seconds.

The leaks also mention that the increased base damage will also share the normal Internal Cooldown (ICD) of 2.5s/3 hit with other reactions. The damage multiplier of Intensified reactions has also been disclosed, which states:

Base Damage Increase = Level Multiplier × [1+(5 × EM)/(EM + 1200)]

Looking at the formula, it is evident that Elemental Mastery will play an important role when triggering Intensified reactions. As per the formula, having high amounts of EM when triggering intensified reactions will directly affect the increase in base damage.

Many speculations suggest that a Dendro character may possibly be released in the future that will be based on Elemental Mastery or will have Elemental Mastery as its ascension stat.

library.keqingmains.com/combat-mechani… Base Damage increase effects for dendro and electro can coexist.Definition of Base Damage: Base Damage increase effects for dendro and electro can coexist.Definition of Base Damage:library.keqingmains.com/combat-mechani…

A follow-up tweet made by the same leaker suggests that the effects of Intensified reactions will coexist for both the elements (Dendro and Electro). This implies that the Intensified reaction differs from other existing Genshin Impact reactions.

Every other existing reaction in-game has a different multiplier and damage increase. For example, when Vaporize is triggered with Pyro, it deals 1.5x damage, but when triggered with Hydro, it deals 2x damage.

However, Intensified reactions will provide the same buff to either of the elements that are on the receiving side and will coexist with each other in Genshin Impact.

Previous leaks about Intensified and other Dendro reactions

Dendro doesn't react with , 🌪️or 🪨 [Intensified]- drops 1 electro particle- dendro and electro damage to affected enemy is increased for 7s[Overgrown]- drops seeds that become mushrooms- mushrooms explode upon Hydro application and deal AoE Dendro damageDendro doesn't react with, 🌪️or 🪨 [Intensified] 🌱 x ⚡- drops 1 electro particle- dendro and electro damage to affected enemy is increased for 7s[Overgrown] 🌱 x 💧- drops seeds that become mushrooms- mushrooms explode upon Hydro application and deal AoE Dendro damageDendro doesn't react with ❄️, 🌪️or 🪨

Previous leaks about Dendro reactions were first revealed by the same leaker, @Genshin_Intel, who informed the Genshin Impact community about the Intensified and Overgrown reactions.

The previous leaks had mentioned some effects of Intensified and Overgrown reactions. Intensified reactions are said to drop electro particles, while Overgrown reactions will drop seeds that will turn into explosive mushrooms with Hydro applications. The mushrooms are said to explode and deal AoE Dendro damage.

Lastly, earlier leaks also stated that Dendro did not react to Cryo, Anemo, and Geo, which may not be the case anymore.

