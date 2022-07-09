Genshin Impact reveals new Dendro reactions, Sumeru preview, and developers' thoughts on new region

Genshin Impact developers surprised the community with a new Sumeru teaser ahead of the version 2.8 update on July 9. In it, new content — such as elemental reactions, area-specific gameplay, and a new type of enemy — was introduced.

The short teaser not only showcased the Sumeru region but also the developers' thoughts on it. This article will include all the important information players might have missed from the Sumeru Teaser in Genshin Impact.

Dendro reactions Bloom and Catalyze in Genshin Impact version 3.0 and developers' thoughts

The developers of Genshin Impact started the teaser by introducing Dendro as the last piece of the puzzle in the game's seven-element system. Thus, they want to design it in a more systematic way.

In version 3.0, the planning departments at HoYoverse, the Art and the Creative Concept and Writing teams were invited to discuss the Dendro system. After brainstorming, three keywords were implemented in the design of the Dendro element: catalysis, wisdom, and life.

The fruit of Dendro elemental reaction (Image via HoYoverse)

Based on an everyday phenomenon that fits Travelers' perception and the combination of Hydro and Electro elements, two new reactions will be introduced in version 3.0, Bloom and Catalyze.

Barbara hitting the Dendro Slime with Hydro attack (Image via HoYoverse)

The Bloom elemental reaction is inspired by the real-life occurrence of blooming, associated with flowers, and "the combination of the recovery aspect of the Hydro element and the catalysis concept of the Dendro element."

Razor hitting the Dendro-affected Hilichurl with Electro attack (Image via HoYoverse)

On the other hand, the Catalyze reaction is a completely new and original effect. It is a product of "the collision between the energy aspect of the Electro element and the wisdom concept of the Dendro element." The phenomenon related to the Catalyze elemental reaction is also linked to the local history of Sumeru, which may be revealed in the version 3.0 update.

New area-specific gameplay and enemy in Sumeru

Barbara used Hydro attacks against Dendro tree (Image via HoYoverse)

The Genshin Impact developer also included a lot of intriguing area-specific gameplay in Sumeru for version 3.0. Based on the three reactions' — Burning, Bloom, and Catalyze — properties, the game has established the term "polymorphic transformation" for a design idea.

Dendro plants provide a jump boost after being affected by Electro (Image via HoYoverse)

Several targets with Dendro features will be able to change stages. Players can eliminate them in different stages to obtain different items as rewards.

New enemy attacking Yanfei with Dendro attack (Image via HoYoverse)

Similar efforts have also been conducted in relation to the ecology of monsters. Depending on the surroundings Travelers are in and the elements they are exposed to, the monsters will frequently transition between various states.

Aside from adjustments to the offensive strategies, defeating enemies when they're in certain states will also get them unique materials.

Judging from the teaser, Genshin Impact may release more Sumeru information from time to time to build excitement for the upcoming new region in version 3.0.

