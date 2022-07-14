Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks: Dendro Traveler's gameplay, abilities and constellations

The Genshin Impact 3.0 beta has allowed dataminers to flood the internet with tons of leaks.

Recent leaks have revealed Dendro Traveler's abilities and constellations in amazing detail. Leaked footage of Dendro Travelers has also been shared among the community for players to watch. Similarly, players also have access to spreadsheets explaining Dendro Traveler's kit and its multipliers.

Keep in mind that these 3.0 leaks are subject to change before the final version of the update is released, so take them with a pinch of salt.

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks claim Dendro Traveler will not have Dendro DMG Bonus as ascension stat

A group of dataminers has shared a spreadsheet explaining Dendro Traveler's kit (players can access it from the Reddit post above).

Dendro Traveler will be one of the first Dendro characters to arrive with the patch 3.0 update.

Leakers have pointed out that, unlike other Travelers, Dendro Traveler will not have Dendro DMG Bonus as an ascension stat. There is a high chance that the ascension stat could be ATK%. Aside from that, the rest of the data shown in the post above is supposedly accurate.

Dendro Traveler: Elemental Skill (E)

Genshin Impact players can watch the video embedded above to check out Dendro Traveler's Elemental Skill. The Elemental Skill is called Razorgrass Blade and looks very similar to Kaeya's Elemental Skill.

When the Elemental Skill is cast by Dendro Traveler, it will deal Dendro damage to any enemies caught in the skill. According to the leaked data from the 3.0 beta, the Elemental Skill can deal 414% Skill DMG at talent level 10. There is no additional effect other than pure Dendro DMG.

Dendro Traveler: Elemental Burst (Q)

Here is the leaked footage of Dendro Traveler's Elelemtal Burst from the 3.0 leaks:

With the Elemental Burst (Q), Dendro Traveler can create a Lea Lotus Lamp. The Lamp will deal continuous Dendro DMG to opponents within its AoE.

There is an additional effect called Lotuslight Transfiguration, where the Lea Lotus Lamp will undergo changes when it comes in contact with other elements.

Here is a chart that explains its various effects in Genshin Impact 3.0:

When Hydro is Infused: Increases the lamp's AOE radius

Increases the lamp's AOE radius When Electro is Infused: Increases the lamp's ATK SPD

Increases the lamp's ATK SPD When Pyro is Infused: The lamp will explode

With an energy cost of 80, the Elemental Burst lasts on the field for 12 seconds.

Dendro Traveler: Constellations

The recent 3.0 leaks also gave the Genshin Impact community some insight into Dendro Traveler's constellation. Here is a quick summary of all the constellations:

Parasitic Creeper (C1): Elemental Skill will regenerate 3.5 energy

Elemental Skill will regenerate 3.5 energy Green Resilience (C2): Duration of Elemental Burst increased by three seconds

Duration of Elemental Burst increased by three seconds Whirling Weeds (C3): Increase the level of Elemental Skill by three

Increase the level of Elemental Skill by three Treacle Greass (C4): Obtain five stacks of the Overflowing Lotuslight effect from triggering Lotuslight Transfiguration.

Obtain five stacks of the Overflowing Lotuslight effect from triggering Lotuslight Transfiguration. Viridian Transience (C5): Increase the level of Elemental Burst by three

Increase the level of Elemental Burst by three Withering Aggregation (C6): Active character can gain either an additional 12% Dendro DMG Bonus or a 12% DMG Bonus of the corresponding element.

Constellation of Dendro Traveler (Image via Genshin Impact)

Based on the new leaks, Dendro Traveler will likely take on the role of a Dendro Sub-DPS or battery for the party.

Players are definitely looking forward to what else Dendro Traveler can do with Dendro-related reactions in Genshin Impact.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far