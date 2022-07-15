Collei's ascension materials in Genshin Impact: List of resources and locations

Collei is an upcoming 4-star Dendro bow user who is set for release along with Genshin Impact patch 3.0. As such, the resources that she will require have been leaked by the community in the past two days.

It seems that most of her resources cannot be farmed as of now, except one. It is obviously quite expected, considering Collei will be a Dendro character, which means her required resources are will be tied to Sumeru.

- Nagadus Emerald Crystals

- Majestic Hooked Beak (dropped by Jadeplume Terrorshrooms)

- Rukkhashava Mushrooms

- Arrowheads and the other 1 and 2 star drops (dropped by Hilichurls)



In any case, there are strong rumors that Collei might be provided to players for free once patch 3.0 launches. As such, several fans will be willing to farm for her materials as soon as the patch drops.

Collei will require Majestic Hooked Beak alongside other materials for leveling up in Genshin Impact

The materials that Collei will require for leveling up in Genshin Impact are as follows:

Nagadus Emerald Crystal

Majestic Hooked Beak (Jadeplume Terrorshrooms)

Rukkhashava Mushroom (Sumeru local specialty)

Arrowheads

Amongst these, Nagadus Emerald Crystal and Majestic Hooked Beak can be obtained from the brand new world boss Jadeplume Terrorshrooms. This boss will be similar to foes such as the Hypostesis, Regisvines and the Geovishap.

It is also important to clarify that it is currently unknown if Nagadus Emerald Crystal will drop from any source other than the one mentioned above. Unfortunately, as of now, Jadeplume Terrorshroom is the only Dendro boss that has been leaked by the community.

Rukkhashava Mushroom is also a brand new material that will be obtainable once Sumeru releases. It is basically a local specialty of the region and thus cannot be obtained from anywhere else. Apparently, this particular material can be found growing on trees deep within the forests of Sumeru in Genshin Impact.

The final item can be obtained from the ranged Hilichurls. This particular material can be farmed right now itself since these Hilichurls are present all across Mondstadt, Liyue and Inazuma.

Evidently, it is also vital to remember that Arrowheads are the base item, as the upgraded versions of the same will be needed post level 40 for Collei. Therefore, players are recommended to collect as much as possible before Sumeru drops.

Lastly, in order to build Collei, one will require her artifact set as well. This is a brand new leaked artifact set for Dendro characters, known as Memories of the Deep Forest. Unfortunately, this will also only be available after Sumeru drops along with Genshin Impact patch 3.0.

