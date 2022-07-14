Genshin Impact 3.0 to have the highest amount of Oculi, Dendroculus count leaked

The Genshin Impact community has witnessed multiple leaks pour in since the start of the patch 3.0 beta. Fresh leaks from the 3.0 beta suggest a whopping 270 Dendroculus will be added all around Sumeru for players to collect.

The leaks have also disclosed what the new Dendroculus will look like as well. Assuming that these leaks are true, Dendro nation Sumeru will have the highest amount of Oculi in the current version of Genshin Impact.

Before Dendroculus, Inazuma used to have the highest amount of Oculi with 180 Electroculus. The following article will cover all the latest leaks about Dendroculus in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks: 270 Dendroculus for players in Sumeru

Credible sources have leaked new information about the upcoming Dendro nation Sumeru. New leaks from the 3.0 beta have revealed that players will have to collect 270 Denroculus to max out the Sumeru Statue of the Seven. This is the highest amount of Oculi that will be available for players to collect in Genshin Impact.

The Genshin Impact community has shown mixed responses to the whopping amount of Dendroculus. While some jokingly mention how they have yet to collect their Geo or Electroculus, the other half of the community is happy that they have a reason to explore Sumeru thoroughly.

Rewards are equivalent to Inazuma's, but each level requires 10 more Dendroculi than Inazuma's Electroculi requirement.

In total, there are 270 + 1 Dendroculi available.



※ Subject to change.



Credible leaker Project Celestia has provided more insight into Sumeru's Statue of the Seven. The leaks suggest that players can expect rewards similar to Inazuma's. However, each level of Sumeru's Statue of the Seven will require ten more Dendroculus than Inazuma's Electroculus.

The leaks do not mention the exact amount of Dendroculus required for each level of the Sumeru Statue of the Seven. Players will have to wait for future leaks to get more insight into them.

Sumeru will create a new ecosystem in patch 3.0 update

Fresh leaks also mentioned a new offering system that will be added to Sumeru, which is similar to Inazuma's Sacred Sakura's Favor. This creates a new ecosystem in Sumeru where collecting all the Dendroculus will reward players handsomely.

Players who use the collected Dendroculus to level up Sumeru's Statue of the Seven will be rewarded with Dendro Sigils and other rewards. Players need these Dendro Sigils to level up Sumeru's upcoming offering system "Tree of Dreams, Vanarana."

Players can also collect Dendro sigils by opening treasure chests, and since the Tree of Dreams will have up to 50 levels, Travelers will need tons of Dendro Sigils.

Unlocking all levels of "Tree of Dreams, Vanarana" will reward players with the following:

Fragile Resin × 5

Acquaint Fate × 20

Intertwined Fate × 10

1 of each Midlander weapon billets

Crown of Insight × 5

Sumeru Shrine of Depth keys × 4

Mystic Enhancement Ore × 500

Mora × 2.5 Million

As the leaked information shows, tons of rewards are waiting for players in Sumeru with the release of patch 3.0. The first step to collecting these exciting rewards starts with collecting the Dendroculus.

