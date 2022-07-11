Genshin Impact 3.0 update characters: Tighnari, Collei, and Dori's introduction and element details

The next set of new characters coming to Genshin Impact has been set in stone in the form of Tighnari, Dori, and Collei. Furthermore, the community speculates that the developers may skip a version from 2.8 to 3.0 due to the addition of a new nation, Sumeru.

In addition to the tidbits of the new character's personality and backstory, HoYoverse also includes the elements they wield in the game. This article will cover Tighnari, Dori, and Collei's introduction and elements in Genshin Impact.

Tighnari, Collei, and Dori's introduction and elements in Genshin Impact 3.0

Tighnari

Tighnari is the first character of Sumeru to have drip marketing for Genshin Impact version 3.0. He is also one of the first two characters who will be using Dendro vision. In the introduction, he is called the Forest Watcher, specifically in the Avidya Forest in Sumeru.

Those who suffered tragedy in the Avidya Forest are said to be fortunate to run into Tighnari. However, they might feel conflicted about meeting Tighnari if they get into problems as a result of unwise behavior and stupid decisions. After all, Tighnari solves issues swiftly and competently, yet he won't hesitate to reprimand the other party.

Despite all the circulating rumors, dealing with Tighnari is actually not a stressful experience. His clear explanations will be understandable to everyone with a clear head.

Collei

Collei is the next character introduced for Genshin Impact 3.0 and also wields Dendro vision. In addition, players can deduce that she is a bow-user because of the bow in her promotional art. She is a forest ranger working in Avidya Forest, hinting that Collei may work alongside Tighnari.

Collei is from Sumeru, but few people are aware of what she went through before moving to Gandharva Ville, and she never brings up her background. Travelers can learn more about her backstory by reading the official Genshin Impact manga.

People may have accepted Collei's reserved behavior as just part of her nature and not steered away from her because of her honest gaze and genuine demeanor.

People who get lost in Avidya Forest are willing to accompany her back to safety, and the kids of Gandharva Ville enjoy seeing her sew dolls. Collei has gained people's trust and esteem with her deeds since she returned to Sumeru.

Dori

Dori is the last character for Genshin Impact version 3.0, having the body type of a small girl and wielding an Electro vision. Despite her appearance, there seems to be an infinite number of riches hidden by the erratic and elusive Dori.

She can get the Traveler anything they need, including priceless stones, rare medicines, and unusual products that no one has ever heard of, as she is the most resourceful trader in Sumeru.

Of course, there is a cost associated with this. When Dori gives players price quotes that will make their jaws drop, she always smiles warmly. Some perceive her as much-needed rain after a long drought, while others see her as an unscrupulous merchant who takes advantage of the situation.

But Dori is unconcerned by any of these rumors. The only sound that has ever echoed in the Palace of Alcazarzaray is the sharp sound of Mora tinkling.

The new characters hint that the release of the upcoming Sumeru nation in Genshin Impact is drawing near, and players may get to enjoy it in a few months.

