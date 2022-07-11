Genshin Impact 2.8 update release date and time for all servers

The release of Genshin Impact 2.8 is scheduled for July 13, 2022, with maintenance starting at 6:00 AM (UTC+8) and concluding at 11:00 AM (UTC+8). These are the hours and dates that HoYoverse has specified in its official announcements.

It is essential to provide various countdown clocks and other information for Travelers to view here since they have been eagerly awaiting this update. Like previous versions, Genshin Impact 2.8 will be made available simultaneously across all regions. Therefore, regardless of where they reside, users may use the same countdown clock to determine when the update will be released.

Genshin Impact 2.8 Summer Fantasia maintenance date, time, and countdown

Genshin Impact players can observe the countdown above for an exact representation of when the maintenance will begin for the next update. According to HoYoverse:

"Update maintenance begins 2022/07/13 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours."

The upcoming Version Update ought to be issued simultaneously to all servers. Although maintenance typically takes five hours, it occasionally ends earlier or later than anticipated. Keep in mind that gamers are unable to play the game when the maintenance is ongoing.

Genshin Impact 2.8 release date

Some players may be curious about the release date of the upcoming update. The previous countdown was used as a basis for the countdown above, plus an additional five hours to account for maintenance time. While it's not a fixed time, it will offer players a good idea based on when the next update is anticipated to be released.

On July 13, 2022, Genshin Impact 2.8 will become live at 11:00 AM (UTC+8). Similar to previous versions, this update will probably be 42 days long.

More information and details regarding the Genshin Impact 2.8 update

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



The height of summer is a wonderful time of the year, and there are always many strange, interesting events taking place~



Click here >>>

hoyo.link/83917BA6



Players can visit the Summer Fantasia Preview Page, which gives users a very succinct rundown of what the 2.8 version would entail, including:

Characters with descriptions that are featured (Kaedehara Kazuha, Klee, Yoimiya, and Shikanoin Heizou)

New outfits (Diluc and Fischl)

Four new events (Summertime Odyssey, Evermotion Mechanical Painting, Hidden Strife, Resonating Vision)

If the preview page isn't enough, Travelers can also visit the Update Notice that was recently released by the developer, highlighting every update details in the next version.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



〓Update Schedule〓

Update maintenance begins 2022/07/13 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.



View the full notice here >>>

genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…



Aside from the additions mentioned above, there will also be a new recipe and achievements to be added to the game. Furthermore, the notice also includes all buffs for the three phases of Spiral Abyss:

Phase I: When a character takes the field, they will gain 1 Fortitude stack every 2 seconds. This will increase their ATK by 20%. Maximum 3 stacks. When characters with 3 Fortitude stacks hit opponents with Charged Attacks, a shockwave will be unleashed at the opponents' position, dealing True DMG. A shockwave can be unleashed in this manner once every 2 seconds. When the character leaves the field, all their Fortitude stacks will be cleared.

When a character takes the field, they will gain 1 Fortitude stack every 2 seconds. This will increase their ATK by 20%. Maximum 3 stacks. When characters with 3 Fortitude stacks hit opponents with Charged Attacks, a shockwave will be unleashed at the opponents' position, dealing True DMG. A shockwave can be unleashed in this manner once every 2 seconds. When the character leaves the field, all their Fortitude stacks will be cleared. Phase II: When a character triggers Swirl on an opponent, that opponent's DEF is decreased by 12% for 10 seconds. Maximum 3 stacks. Each stack's duration is counted independently.

When a character triggers Swirl on an opponent, that opponent's DEF is decreased by 12% for 10 seconds. Maximum 3 stacks. Each stack's duration is counted independently. Phase III: After the active character's Normal, Charged, or Plunging Attacks hit opponents, that character's Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack DMG is increased by 12% for 8 seconds. This effect can be triggered once every 0.1 seconds. Maximum 4 stacks. Each stack's duration is counted independently. This effect will be cleared if the character leaves the field.

More information can be obtained from the Genshin Impact version update notice, and it's worth checking out.

