Every Sumeru craftable weapon in Genshin Impact according to leaks

There are five notable Sumeru weapons that players will be able to craft in Genshin Impact 3.0. All of these new weapons come from the Arakalari series, although how the player will unlock them is currently unknown. Similarly, there aren't any public details talking about the materials necessary to craft them. Their stats and effects are also unknown. As a result, all Travelers have at the moment are their models and names, which can still get some players excited.

The leaks down below might not accurately depict the content that will be seen in the official update. Moreover, even if the models do not change, there is a chance that the names could be different in the final version. What happened to Polar Star can be used as an example; the character used to be known as Brumal Star.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal new models for craftable weapons from Sumeru

A confirmation related to this Genshin Impact leak (Image via genshinBLANK)

Before diving into the actual craftable weapon models, it's worth looking at the above image. It's a basic confirmation that the Arakalari weapons are all craftable, which is important since some of the related leaks just show their images or 3D renders. Each of the new craftable weapons is related to the five weapon types in Genshin Impact:

Bow

Catalyst

Claymore

Polearm

Sword

Fittingly enough, they all have a wooden appearance befitting of Sumeru. This region's main element is Dendro, which is definitely something one can see from these new craftable weapons.

Arakalari Bow

The first Sumeru craftable weapon to show is the Arakalari Bow. It's worth noting that every weapon shown in this article is just going to be named "Arakalari" plus the weapon type. Genshin Impact players should also know that nothing is known about these Sumeru craftable weapons beyond their models and names.

Whether the Arakalari series uses wood as a material or not is unknown. There isn't much to say about them except that their designs predictably share a common motif in terms of color scheme.

Arakalari Catalyst

Players might be able to see a heart shape, depending on the angle they view the Arakalari Catalyst' s two notable wooden parts surrounding the green orb. This design doesn't seem accidental since the Dendro symbol resembles a heart. Not to mention, there is a modified Dendro symbol on one of the wooden parts that primarily keeps the heart shape.

Arakalari Claymore

Aside from the crossguard that seems to be sharper than the actual "blade" here, there isn't much to talk about when it comes to the Arakalari Claymore without ending up stating things that are absolutely obvious. Nonetheless, readers can view the clip here for as long as they'd like.

Arakalari Polearm

The Arakalari Polearm is another weapon in this series, so it unsurprisingly resembles many of the previous weapons regarding its color scheme and overall design.

It's worth stating that all of these Sumeru weapons are of the 4-star rarity. That part should be apparent based on the fact that they are craftable, but some players might not have known that all forgeable weapons are always 4-stars.

Arakalari Sword

The final part of the Arakalari series is the Arakalari Sword. It's the final forgeable weapon from Sumeru that has been leaked. Details on its and the other Arakalari weapons will likely be leaked in the upcoming weeks.

