Genshin Impact teases Sumeru expansion content featuring desert, giant robots, mysterious ruins and more

Until now, Genshin Impact's upcoming brand new region, Sumeru, has always been about forests and humid tropical climate. However, for the first time, the developers, in a short teaser, have showcased a brand new side of the region.

Sumeru will also boast giant deserts, huge robots and mysterious ruins that will add more depth to the culture and history of the region. There is a strong Egyptian vibe to the desert area, and it seems the developers are putting a lot of effort into making this facet extremely interesting for the players.

In any case, fans of Genshin Impact are super hyped after watching the trailer as it does provide a lot of clues regarding the size and scale of the region. It is safe to say that Sumeru will be vast and filled with so many mysteries that it'll put every other region to shame within the game.

Genshin Impact developers are trying to achieve a balance between realism and fantasy with Sumeru's environmental design

The brand new Genshin Impact teaser called "Rain and Sand" showcases much of the vast environment of Sumeru that will be divided into two major regions. One of them is a rich and diverse forest area filled with green vegetation, variety of flora and a humid climate.

The other is a desert region replete with rocks, sand dunes, ancient ruins and giant statues. The region feels more akin to Egypt even though Sumeru is supposed to be inspired by South East Asia.

Developers seem keen on letting players decide what Sumeru represents. Unlike Inazuma and Liyue, Sumeru isn't linked to any real world country.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



City is nestled among the rainforest, surrounded by ancient trees and rivers.

Head westward, and you will step into the realm of dust and sand.



Watch now >>

youtu.be/R2l9IpLVgXQ



#GenshinImpact Sumeru Preview Teaser 02: Of Rain And Sand | Genshin Impact #Sumeru City is nestled among the rainforest, surrounded by ancient trees and rivers.Head westward, and you will step into the realm of dust and sand.Watch now >> Sumeru Preview Teaser 02: Of Rain And Sand | Genshin Impact#Sumeru City is nestled among the rainforest, surrounded by ancient trees and rivers.Head westward, and you will step into the realm of dust and sand.Watch now >>youtu.be/R2l9IpLVgXQ#GenshinImpact

Genshin Impact is trying to create a perfect balance between reality and fantasy so that players can have a more complete experience while exploring Sumeru. This is definitely a very unique take as it further opens up one's imagination while playing the game.

In any case, the developers also provided more insight into the desert region of Sumeru. It seems that the region's rocks are going to erode and players will often encounter sand storms within the vast desert. There are also going to be several small oasis in the desert where vegetation will be available.

This will make the desert region a lot more lively and when combined with the forest region, it will add a lot of visual diversity to Sumeru. Overall, Genshin Impact is going all out in environmental design and is providing a clear indication towards the bright and prosperous future of the game.

