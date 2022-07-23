Minacious Isle constellation puzzle guide for Genshin Impact 2.8

Genshin Impact has filled the new Golden Apple Archipelago with tons of new puzzles that players can solve to unlock many rewards. Each island has its own set of unique quests and puzzles.

The Minacious Isle is no exception, as users can find constellation puzzles that reward them with Primogems and more. Readers must remember that they must complete Mona's event quest and mirage the domain first to access these constellation puzzles.

Genshin Impact gamers will encounter some of these constellation puzzles through new World Quests based on Minacious Isle.

Genshin Impact 2.8: Guide to Minacious Isle constellation puzzle

After completing Mona's mirage domain, the Minacious Isle will be filled with Starlight Coalescences. These are star-shaped collectibles that give players access to common and luxurious chests.

However, they are tricky to find, and most are locked behind constellation puzzles.

Keep in mind that users can come across some constellation puzzles of the Minacious Isle while completing the "Thus Was the Work Done in Vain" World Quest.

Astral puzzle 1

Location of Astral Puzzle 1 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Gamers will come across this puzzle when completing the "Thus Was the Work Done in Vain" World Quest. Completing this puzzle will also reward them with a Precious chest and two Starlight Coalescences.

Players can change map styles by going through the blue platforms in Mona's event domain island. In the altered map style, they need to remake the pattern to get access to the Precious chest.

Astral Puzzle 2

Location of Astral Puzzle 2 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Users can find the next constellation puzzle at the mountain's peak in the northwest part of the island. Go to the marked location in the image attached above.

The site will also have several Star Guide mechanisms that gamers must use to remake the above patterns. Successfully imitating the pattern will unlock a treasure chest.

Astral Puzzle 3

Location for Astral Puzzle 3 (Image via Genshin Impact)

This puzzle has to be solved in the altered version of the Minacious Isle. Go to the marked location on the above image to find a constellation wall. Interact with the wall to summon a star and follow the star, which leads to a nearby pressure plate.

Stand on the pressure plate, and the same constellation will be revealed on the other mountain. Go to the location that mimics the star on the constellation wall to collect the treasure chest.

Make sure to capture the star players were following to obtain a Starlight Coalescence.

Astral Puzzle 4

Location of Astral Puzzle 4 (Image via Genshin Impact)

The next Astral Puzzle can be found near some elemental monuments in the Minacious Isle. Users need to return to the original map style of the Minacious Isle through the blue portal to access this puzzle.

They will have to activate wind currents to glide up the mountain and find hints with stars and lines connecting in the shape of a triangle. They may check the above image and copy the pattern with the Star Guide mechanisms to unlock a Precious chest.

Astral Puzzle 5

Location of Astral Puzzle 5 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Go to the marked spot in the original map style of the Minacious Isle to find four light torches. Gamers can look above the light torches to find an up-and-down constellation with four stars.

Simply remember the number, order from top to bottom, and light up the torches accordingly. The correct order to follow using a Pyro character is the following:

Second Torch

Fourth Torch

Third Torch

First Torch

Successfully lighting up the torches will spawn a common chest with Primogems and other rewards for players.

Astral Puzzle 6

Location of Astral Puzzle 6 (Image via Genshin Impact)

In the original map style of the Minacious Isle, two pressure plates and a constellation hint can be found in the marked location. Players need to step on the pressure plates in a pattern shown in the constellation.

The correct order in which players need to stand on the pressure plate to unlock the treasure chest is:

Left

Right

Left

Left

Right

Astral Puzzle 7

Location of Astral Puzzle 7 (Image via Genshin Impact)

This puzzle is similar to previous puzzles where users must step on the pressure plates according to the constellation. However, they will have to step on three pressure plates for the last astral puzzle.

Here is the correct order to stand on the pressure plates:

Left

Right

Center

Left

Right

Successfully standing on the pressure plates in the correct order will unlock the treasure chest.

