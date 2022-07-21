How to get 3 hidden Luxurious Chests on Minacious Isle in Genshin Impact 2.8

There are three elusive Luxurious Chests that Genshin Impact 2.8 players can collect on Minacious Isle.

Luxurious Chests usually give players a good number of Primogems. They're definitely something that players who want either Kazuha or Klee will be keen to collect.

Travelers need eight Starlight Coalescences to obtain all three Luxurious Chests. This guide will include the in-game locations of the Starlight Coalescences, along with their images and a short map to make it convenient for the reader.

Genshin Impact 2.8 players can collect the Starlight Coalescences in any order

Starlight Coalescence location #1

Touch the wall here (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can collect the Starlight Coalescences in any order they'd like, but this article will focus on an optimal route.

This location is southwest of the Minacious Isle Teleport Waypoint. It's on the ground floor, so Travelers don't have to climb a tall mountain to reach it. Once you're here, touch the wall with the constellation to spawn a little star.

Follow this star (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the little star. Eventually, you will arrive at a pressure plate and should notice that it has stopped moving. Approaching it will give players the "Capture" command, so capture it and move on to the next location.

Starlight Coalescence location #2

Ride up this wind current shown here (Image via HoYoverse)

Close to the first location is an Elemental Totem puzzle involving Hydro, Pyro, Anemo and Cryo.

Completing this puzzle opens up the wind currents nearby, which is highly advised for obtaining this Starlight Coalescence and several others quickly.

You can stand in mid-air here (Image via HoYoverse)

To solve it, just start with the Hydro totem and hit Pyro, Cryo and then Anemo. Head to the wind current shown above and glide eastward.

You should see it in the air. Just capture it and move on to the next location.

Starlight Coalescence location #3

Take this wind current (Image via HoYoverse)

Return to the wind current shown above. Now go to this spot and start climbing the wall shown in the image above. It's now time for an astral puzzle.

Complete this astral puzzle as shown here (Image via HoYoverse)

Completing this puzzle will give players a Precious Chest. Open the Precious Chest to get another Starlight Coalescence. Like before, follow it to its destination before capturing it.

Starlight Coalescence location #4

Jump off this cliff (Image via HoYoverse)

The next Starlight Coalescence is actually very close to the previous location. Left of the Sealed Chest is a cliff that's visible (refer to the image above). Go to that cliff and turn the camera around to see an image like the following one.

Do you see it? (Image via HoYoverse)

The air around the Starlight Coalescence is surprisingly solid. Just approach it to capture it and move on to the next location.

Starlight Coalescence locations #5~6

It's close to the previous location (Image via HoYoverse)

Slightly south of the last location is a pool that Genshin Impact players can enter.

Select the "Place in Water" option to teleport to a new area. You will appear on an islet west of Minacious Isle. Head down the nearby hole.

Head past the sealed chest shown here (Image via HoYoverse)

Destroy the giant rock that the Hilichurl is searching for with either a Geo attack or a Claymore user for efficiency.

Search this pottery for a key (Image via HoYoverse)

Investigate the spot shown above to get a key. Now return to the small pool that brought you to this islet and interact with it to teleport back.

Go through the path as marked by this red arrow (Image via HoYoverse)

Upon returning to Minacious Isle, head through the large gap before you, as shown in this image. Genshin Impact players should proceed through this path.

Activate this lever (Image via HoYoverse)

It's advisable to activate the lever on the debris first since it takes longer to get to than the one by the entrance. Activate this one and sprint to the one by the entrance.

The second lever (Image via HoYoverse)

Activate it to unlock a nearby gate in the ceiling. Proceed to climb through that newly opened path.

On the southwest side is a gate that you can open with the newly acquired key from earlier. You must quickly destroy all of this room's vases to unlock an Exquisite Chest.

You should see the fifth Starlight Coalescence here (Image via HoYoverse)

Just follow this Starlight Coalescence until it goes on top of a vase. Nearby is a small crevice that players can enter northwest from. In it is the sixth Starlight Coalescence. Touch it to make it go to the other vase.

The sixth Starlight Coalescence that Genshin Impact players must find (Image via HoYoverse)

If you are too slow, this Genshin Impact puzzle will reset. Simply return to the fifth location and start over.

Once you have done so successfully, capture both Starlight Coalescences here and move on to the following location necessary for obtaining the three Luxurious Chests.

Starlight Coalescence locations #7 & 8 plus the first Luxurious Chest

Enter the nearby door from the last location (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players who haven't solved this puzzle before will notice that the door has closed on them. This guide will presume that the reader hasn't done this puzzle yet.

Here is what you need to do:

Destroy the giant rock. Use an Anemo character's Anemo ability to dispel the purple mist surrounding the nearby torches. Swap to a Pyro character and hit the torches, as shown in the following image.

Hit the torches with a Pyro character in this order (Image via HoYoverse)

This path is essentially a quick way to get to the seventh Starlight Coalescence and the first Luxurious Chest. You don't have to do this, but it's faster than the alternative ways to get back up.

Place three Starlight Coalescences here (Image via HoYoverse)

Place three Starlight Coalescences here to start a new cutscene. Afterward, Genshin Impact players can climb the newly formed path.

The first Luxurious Chest (Image via HoYoverse)

After climbing it for a while, Travelers will eventually see the first Luxurious Chest. The seventh Starlight Coalescence is actually nearby too!

The final two Starlight Coalescences for this Genshin Impact 2.8 event (Image via HoYoverse)

Slightly north of that Luxurious Chest is the seventh Starlight Coalescence in Genshin Impact 2.8. Collect it and proceed to the last Starlight Coalescence.

If you pay attention to the image above, you should notice that the eighth Starlight Coalescence is right there too. It is just further down and requires a short glide to obtain it.

Obtaining the final two Luxurious Chests on Minacious Isle

Place the remaining Starlight Coalescences to unlock this Luxurious Chest (Image via HoYoverse)

Place every other Starlight Coalescence in the nearby device where you saw the Sealed Luxurious Chest in order to unlock it.

Another Starlight Coalescence will fly out of it. Follow it to get the third and final Luxurious Chest, giving you another 10 Primogems.

It will eventually create a new path in the area where Genshin Impact players found the first Luxurious Chest. Touch it when it reaches its end.

There will be a touch command here (Image via HoYoverse)

Touch this Starlight Coalescence and follow it for a short bit. A quick cutscene will play, and another one will fall from the sky.

Eventually, the seal on this Luxurious Chest will break. Genshin Impact players can then open it to finally be done with Minacious Isle's three hidden Luxurious Chests.

