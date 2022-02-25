List of all Anemo characters in Genshin Impact

There are currently seven Anemo characters in Genshin Impact and no leaked ones that use this element in February 2022.

These are the seven Anemo characters:

Jean

Kazuha

Sayu

Sucrose

The Traveler

Venti

Xiao

The Traveler can use several elements, one of which includes Anemo. Otherwise, the remaining characters on this list only use Anemo. The only Elemental Reaction Anemo has is Swirl, which deals bonus damage with the following elements:

Cryo

Electro

Hydro

Pyro

Its Elemental Resonance is Impetuous Winds, which does the following:

"Decreases Stamina Consumption by 15%. Increases Movement SPD by 10%. Shortens Skill CD by 5%."

Jean

Jean's official Genshin Impact art (Image via miHoYo)

Release date: September 28, 2020

September 28, 2020 Rarity: 5-stars

5-stars Weapon: Sword

Jean is a healer with a small amount of crowd control attached to her Elemental Skill and Burst. She is available to summon on every character banner and has an alternate outfit that players can obtain for free. Not only that, but she has another skin that players can purchase for 1680 Genesis Crystals.

Both her Elemental Burst and her Normal Attacks can heal her allies.

Kazuha

Kazuha's official art in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Release date: June 29, 2021

June 29, 2021 Rarity: 5-stars

5-stars Weapon: Sword

Unlike Jean, Kazuha is only available on banners where he's featured. Aside from that, he has an Elemental Skill that can pull in nearby enemies and objects and propel himself upward. His Elemental Burst has him doing a single slash that then creates an "Autumn Whirlwind" that damages foes inside of it.

He excels in team competitions that can maximize his Swirl and Elemental Absorption capabilities, and has been one of the best units for the Spiral Abyss for several updates now.

Sayu

Sayu's official art in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Release date: August 10, 2021

August 10, 2021 Rarity: 4-stars

4-stars Weapon: Claymore

Due to Sayu being a 4-star unit, she is available on every single banner (character and weapon). Her Elemental Skill features her rolling around quickly, which can deal Swirl DMG while being useful for general exploration as well.

Sayu's Elemental Burst involves her throwing Muji-Muji Daruma, who can then damage nearby foes or heal nearby allies. Having a C1 Sayu will have both effects happen simultaneously.

Sucrose

Sucrose's official art in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Release date: September 28, 2020

September 28, 2020 Rarity: 4-stars

4-stars Weapon: Catalyst

Sucrose is another 4-star unit who is present on every banner. She's a valuable battery for teams who need energy (her Elemental Skill can create four Energy Particles).

She can also provide a small amount of CC in her Elemental Burst, which creates a large vacuum that sucks in nearby foes and can trigger Elemental Absorption.

The Traveler

Lumine and Aether can are the official names for these Travelers (Image via miHoYo)

Release date: September 28, 2020

September 28, 2020 Rarity: 5-stars

5-stars Weapon: Sword

Every player starts off with The Traveler in Genshin Impact. Although this unit can use multiple elements, their Anemo performance plays noticeably different from the other elements.

The Anemo variation includes small CC on their Elemental Skill, with their Elemental Burst summoning a large moving tornado that can suck in nearby foes.

Venti

Venti's official art in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Release date: September 28, 2020

September 28, 2020 Rarity: 5-stars

5-stars Weapon: Bow

Venti is another 5-star character that is only available on banners he's featured in, and plays a similar role to Kazuha regarding Elemental Absorption, Swirl, and CC. His Elemental Burst applies hard CC to small enemies, easily forcing them to be clustered together.

Xiao

Xiao's official art in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Release date: February 3, 2021

February 3, 2021 Rarity: 5-stars

5-stars Weapon: Polearm

Xiao is yet another 5-star unit that is only available for players to summon on banners where he's featured. Compared to other Anemo options in Genshin Impact, he's far more damage-oriented and doesn't provide too much support for his team.

His Elemental Skill is a dash that deals Anemo DMG, which can be used even if he's in the air (and comes with two charges to boot). Xiao's Elemental Burst is unique in Genshin Impact in that he will constantly lose HP while it's active.

In exchange for that drawback, his jump is substantially better and boosts his Normal, Charged, and Plunging damage.

