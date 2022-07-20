Genshin Impact Minacious Isle constellation puzzle guide to get 3 luxurious chests

Genshin Impact's Golden Apple Archipelago is full of secrets to discover, and many of them lead to some incredible rewards. The Minacious Isle, in particular, is home to several of the game's biggest chests that reward a ton of Primogems each.

Players will need to keep their eyes peeled as they explore this massive island if they want to find each of these hidden luxurious chests. Each of these chests can be found by completing a group of constellation puzzles hidden throughout the island.

Here's how to collect three luxurious chests on the Minacious Isle.

Genshin Impact has finally sent players to the Golden Apple Archipelago, a massive set of islands full of puzzles to solve and treasure to uncover. Players will have to keep their wits about them as they traverse these islands, as they can gather a huge amount of Primogems by collecting all of the hidden rewards scattered throughout the Archipelago.

This particular set of puzzles will reward gamers with a huge amount of items once completed.

To complete the Starlight Coalescence puzzle, players will need to collect eight Starlight Coalescences from across the Minacious Isle. These items can be found in several places throughout the Isle, with some requiring puzzles to be found, while others will need to be gathered by hand.

There are around 17 of these to find throughout the island, though fans will only need eight to unlock these luxurious chests.

Where to find Starlight Coalescences

These items are key to unlocking the Luxurious Chests hidden on the Minacious Isle, and players have a ton of opportunities to gather them.

The first thing that players will need to do is make sure they have completed Summertime Odyssey part V to unlock additional options on the Minacious Isle. From there, gamers will have to enter Mona's version of the island and collect the floating stars that are located throughout the isle.

Finding these glimmering stars can be tough as many of them require puzzles to be solved before users can collect them. Players will want to make sure they bring at least one Anemo character along as they explore the island, as they are required to gather several of these Starlight Coalescences.

The first Starlight Coalescence (Image via WoW Quests/Youtube)

Starlight Coalescences appear as small star-shaped objects that glow softly, and once players get too close, they will begin guiding them toward points of interest.

These items can be found in any order, and as long as players gather at least eight of them, they will be able to gain access to these Luxurious Chests. The first Starlight Coalescence can be found near the center of the island near the very top, leading players to the mechanism that will unlock the three important chests.

Players will need to interact with this mechanism at the top of the island to submit their collected Starlight Coalescence. Once eight of them have been unlocked, the chest will become available to collect.

Players are free to submit the first Coalescence they gather and continue exploring the island to collect more. These can be found in all sorts of ways, from completing small puzzles to breaking open rock piles on the island.

An easy-to-find Starlight Coalescence (Image via Genshin Impact)

An easy Starlight Coalescence can be found on the lip of a small mountain on the west side of the island, while another can be found far above the island in the skies. This is where Anemo characters will be essential, as many of these Coalescences are floating in hard-to-reach areas and require updrafts.

The interactive map shows their locations (Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map)

Genshin Impact players will want to take advantage of the game's interactive map to locate these floating stars. The map showcases where to find them and even has tips on how to reach each of these key items. Fans will only need to collect eight of these out of the 17 available on the island, so grabbing enough of them won't take too long.

Unlocking the Luxurious Chests

This chest can be unlocked (Image via WoW Quests/Youtube)

Once Genshin Impact players have collected five of the Starlight Coalescences, they can head back to the top of the center of the island, where the constellation can be found.

Players will then need to interact with the totem-shaped object and place all five of their collected Coalescences into the machine. Once this is complete, the first luxurious chest will unlock, and a Starlight Coalescence will spawn that leads players to a bridge made of light.

The floating starlight (Image via WoW Quests/Youtube)

Genshin Impact players will have to follow this bridge and be sure not to fall off, as it is a long journey. Following this, starlight will lead them to the top of the island, where they can continue up another starlight bridge which will teleport them into an area high above the island.

From here, fans will need to explore while being careful to avoid the edges of this platform.

Another luxurious chest (Image via WoW Quests/Youtube)

By interacting with the Starlight Coalescence near the luxurious chest, gamers can open up the chest and gain another set of rewards.

To unlock the final chest, fans will need to follow the 'Thus Was the Work Done in Vain' questline, which will lead them back to the constellation device to input more Coalescences.

The final chest (Image via WoW Quests/Youtube)

By inputting another three Starlight Coalescences, Genshin Impact players can create yet another starlight bridge, leading them to the third Luxurious chest on the island. This also provides them with the means to finish the quest. Fans will want to make sure they leave a hint for Wolfgang before they leave.

This new island in Genshin Impact is full of treasure to find, and these three chests are just the start. Players can explore the island to find many more puzzles and pieces of content.

