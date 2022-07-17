Genshin Impact Pudding Isle puzzle in Golden Apple Archipelago

There are several puzzles on Genshin Impact 2.8's Pudding Isle, especially since the Bonsai arrangement affects what players can do in this area. This article will specifically focus on the Elemental Totems associated with Pudding Isle. Therefore, other similar puzzles in the area won't be the focal point.

Nonetheless, there is still a good amount of content to cover here. This guide will explain how Genshin Impact players can get three Exquisite Chests and one Precious Chest in the Golden Apple Archipelago's Pudding Isle.

Note: You must have completed the As the Courtyard in Spring Once Appeared quest series.

Genshin Impact puzzle guide: Pudding Isle's Elemental Totems

Select this arrangement for the bonsai before attempting the Elemental Totem puzzles (Image via HoYoverse)

The northwestern Teleport Waypoint on Pudding Isle will get players very close to this bonsai. Select the Rearrange Bonsai option once you're near it. Make sure that the following rocks are chosen:

Hoverlight Rocks: Left

Leisurely Rocks: Right

A brief loading screen will appear. Certain Elemental Totems will be locked, so it's time to check out the Electro Totem puzzle first.

Electro

Here is where you can find the Electro Totems (Image via HoYoverse)

To find the Electro Totem puzzle, head northeast of the eastern Pudding Isle Teleport Waypoint. Genshin Impact players can't just attack all totems in any order; there is a specific order to keep in mind. They should put an Electro character in their party if they don't already have one in the lineup (preferably one that can easily spam it on command).

Here is the specific order (Image via HoYoverse)

The above image should be pretty self-explanatory. Hit the center one first, and then follow the order shown above. Doing so correctly will give Genshin Impact players an Exquisite Chest.

Anemo

Here is where you can find the Anemo Totems (Image via HoYoverse)

To get here, just head southeast from the Teleport Waypoint. It's only a short distance away, so you can't miss it. There will be some Hilichurls and a Cryo Abyss Mage in this location, so deal with them to make this puzzle more convenient. Put an Anemo character in the party if you haven't done so already.

The order for these Anemo Totems (Image via HoYoverse)

The above camera angle comes from the bridge that most players will presumably come from when trying to access this puzzle. It will be facing southwest if it isn't obvious enough based on the image alone. Aside from that, just hit the following Anemo Totems in this order to get another Exquisite Chest full of Primogems and other minor loot.

Geo

You have to rearrange the bonsai again (Image via HoYoverse)

Go back to the bonsai and rearrange it to the following

Hoverlight Rocks: Left

Unyielding Rocks: Right

The left side doesn't change at all, but the right side does. Now head southwest of the Pudding Isle Teleport Waypoint to where the Anemo Totems used to be. Genshin Impact players should notice that they're not there anymore, but some Geo Totems are present instead.

Here is where you can find the Geo Totems (Image via HoYoverse)

As usual, there are five totems here. Use a Geo character to activate them in a specific order, as indicated by the following picture.

Another order to memorize (Image via HoYoverse)

This image is another bird's eye view shot of all the totems. The camera here is facing southwest, like in the Anemo Totem section. Just hit the Geo Totems in the following order to collect the final Exquisite Chest.

Precious Chest

The final chest to collect here (Image via HoYoverse)

Head back to the Electro Totem area, which is northeast of the main Teleport Waypoint found on Pudding Isle. There is an Electro Seelie which needs to be followed. Genshin Impact players might see some Rifthounds here, but you can ignore them.

Continue southwest and follow the Electro Seelie once again. Eventually, it will go by the northwestern Teleport Waypoint by the bonsai. This is where players will find the Precious Chest. Genshin Impact fans are now done with the Elemental Totem puzzles on Pudding Isle.

