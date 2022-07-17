Genshin Impact Pudding Isle puzzle in Golden Apple Archipelago

There are several puzzles on Genshin Impact 2.8's Pudding Isle, especially since the Bonsai arrangement affects what players can do in this area. This article will specifically focus on the Elemental Totems associated with Pudding Isle. Therefore, other similar puzzles in the area won't be the focal point.
Nonetheless, there is still a good amount of content to cover here. This guide will explain how Genshin Impact players can get three Exquisite Chests and one Precious Chest in the Golden Apple Archipelago's Pudding Isle.
Note: You must have completed the As the Courtyard in Spring Once Appeared quest series.
Genshin Impact puzzle guide: Pudding Isle's Elemental Totems
The northwestern Teleport Waypoint on Pudding Isle will get players very close to this bonsai. Select the Rearrange Bonsai option once you're near it. Make sure that the following rocks are chosen:
- Hoverlight Rocks: Left
- Leisurely Rocks: Right
A brief loading screen will appear. Certain Elemental Totems will be locked, so it's time to check out the Electro Totem puzzle first.
Electro
To find the Electro Totem puzzle, head northeast of the eastern Pudding Isle Teleport Waypoint. Genshin Impact players can't just attack all totems in any order; there is a specific order to keep in mind. They should put an Electro character in their party if they don't already have one in the lineup (preferably one that can easily spam it on command).
The above image should be pretty self-explanatory. Hit the center one first, and then follow the order shown above. Doing so correctly will give Genshin Impact players an Exquisite Chest.
Anemo
To get here, just head southeast from the Teleport Waypoint. It's only a short distance away, so you can't miss it. There will be some Hilichurls and a Cryo Abyss Mage in this location, so deal with them to make this puzzle more convenient. Put an Anemo character in the party if you haven't done so already.
The above camera angle comes from the bridge that most players will presumably come from when trying to access this puzzle. It will be facing southwest if it isn't obvious enough based on the image alone. Aside from that, just hit the following Anemo Totems in this order to get another Exquisite Chest full of Primogems and other minor loot.
Geo
Go back to the bonsai and rearrange it to the following
- Hoverlight Rocks: Left
- Unyielding Rocks: Right
The left side doesn't change at all, but the right side does. Now head southwest of the Pudding Isle Teleport Waypoint to where the Anemo Totems used to be. Genshin Impact players should notice that they're not there anymore, but some Geo Totems are present instead.
As usual, there are five totems here. Use a Geo character to activate them in a specific order, as indicated by the following picture.
This image is another bird's eye view shot of all the totems. The camera here is facing southwest, like in the Anemo Totem section. Just hit the Geo Totems in the following order to collect the final Exquisite Chest.
Precious Chest
Head back to the Electro Totem area, which is northeast of the main Teleport Waypoint found on Pudding Isle. There is an Electro Seelie which needs to be followed. Genshin Impact players might see some Rifthounds here, but you can ignore them.
Continue southwest and follow the Electro Seelie once again. Eventually, it will go by the northwestern Teleport Waypoint by the bonsai. This is where players will find the Precious Chest. Genshin Impact fans are now done with the Elemental Totem puzzles on Pudding Isle.
