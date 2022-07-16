Genshin Impact 2.8 redeem code: How to get free Primogems today

A new Genshin Impact 2.8 redeem code came out of nowhere earlier today, which gives players 60 Primogems and five Adventurer's Experience. The code is, XTNDKTEBWA59, with the article also including a link to help the readers enter it quickly. Here is a hyperlink that will take them to the official website to redeem it as soon as possible:

The old code, MTNUJBXDD72R, was scheduled to expire on July 15, 2022, which is why players have access to the new one. Otherwise, they can still use GENSHINGIFT for 50 Primogems if they have never used it before.

XTNDKTEBWA59 is the redeem code you need to use in Genshin Impact 2.8 for free Primogems

The rewards for the newest code (Image via HoYoverse)

The newest Genshin Impact 2.8 Redeem Code is XTNDKTEBWA59. The image above lists the rewards that players will get from entering it:

60 Primogems

5 Adventurer's Experience

It's on par with many previous codes as far as rewards go. Travelers who often look for new ways to get free Primogems shouldn't pass up on this opportunity. The whole process can be done in a minute, so it's not a prolonged process.

This article will highlight the two main methods that Travelers can use to enter these redeem codes:

Via the website

Via the game

Either way works, so players should stick to the one they prefer.

Here is how players can use this Redeem Code

You should see something like this if you're not logged in (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are some hyperlinks that will take players straight to HoYoverse's official website, where they can redeem them for Primogems and other rewards.

GENSHINGIFT is included here for new players who managed to stumble onto this article and wish to use it too. Otherwise, most other players should use XTNDKTEBWA59, as it's newer. Travelers will have to log in to the website if they're not already logged in.

These 60 extra Primogems from the new redeem code will be helpful for every player, even if it isn't much by itself. Remember, this whole process will only take a minute of a player's time.

Alternative way to enter the codes

How the in-game method looks like (Image via HoYoverse)

If Travelers don't trust a random hyperlink or prefer to enter it in the game, here's how they can do that:

Boot up Genshin Impact. Go to Settings. Go to Account. Select the Redeem Now option. Paste the code into that part. Select the Exchange option to proceed.

As a reminder, here are all the currently working redeem codes for Genshin Impact 2.8:

XTNDKTEBWA59

GENSHINGIFT

Most players should have already used the latter code. However, XTNDKTEBWA59 is completely new, so there is a strong likelihood that Travelers haven't used it before. It has been tested out to work, so they should use it soon, even if it will last for several months.

