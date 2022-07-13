List of new features, changes, and new world quests in Genshin Impact 2.8 update

Genshin Impact 2.8 will bring a ton of new content to the game, including new quests, a new character, and a massive area to explore. Players will be able to take part in a grand return to the Golden Apple Archipelago alongside fan favorite characters like Kaedehara Kazuha and Mona, with Fischl playing a huge role in the new update's story.

Thanks to the patch notes, fans have a comprehensive list of many of the changes headed to the game in this update. Gamers can find out what will be changing in Genshin Impact's 2.8 update here.

What's new in Genshin Impact 2.8? List of changes coming during the update

#GenshinImpact V2.8 Patch Notes- Golden Apple Archipelago- Summertime Odyssey event- Heizou- Free Cursed Blade weapon- Diluc & Fichcl Wardrobe- Kazuha Story Quest- 8 new World Quest- Nerfed dmg from Samurais and Specters- Nerf Specters HP- Added Receive Gift voicelines

Genshin Impact 2.8 is set to bring a host of new content to the game alongside some exciting features and quality of life changes. Players who have been waiting for another chance to explore the Golden Apple Archipelago will finally have a chance to return to these huge islands and gather tons of treasure. These islands are full of quests to complete, along with enemies to take down and secrets to uncover.

Dear Travelers,This issue of Update Details will introduce the game content of Summer Fantasia V2.8.

〓Update Schedule〓

Maintenance begins 2022/07/13 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.

The Golden Apple Archipelago area will be time-limited once again, meaning fans will need to take advantage of everything it has to offer before it disappears. To unlock the area, gamers will need to have completed the Archon Quest for Kaedehara Kazuha (Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves) and Mona's Story Quest.

Shikanoin Heizou will also be added during this update, bringing a new 4-star Anemo Catalyst user to the game. Heizou plays unlike any of the game's previous Catalyst wielders, as he uses his Catalyst to amplify his close-quarter attacks, releasing powerful gusts of wind from his punches and kicks. Heizou will be available following the Genshin Impact 2.8 update's release, so fans won't have to wait to summon him.

"Bow before the true majesty of the Prinzessin!" – Fischl's New Outfit Showcase "Ein Immernachtstraum"It will be available soon after the V2.8 update. Get it for free during the limited-time event "Resonating Visions"!

New outfits will also be released during this update, with Fischl and Diluc receiving new costumes for players to acquire. Fischl's costume ties into the story of the new event, as Fischl will play a big role during this update. Diluc's costume is the game's first 5-star costume, and as such, it will provide him with new particle effects, idle animations, and more. Players will definitely want to grab both of these skins while they are available at a discounted price.

"Hangout Events: Series VII" - Story Quest OverviewTravelers who reach the required Adventure Rank and complete the prerequisite quests will be able to use Story Keys to unlock the Hangout Event for Shikanoin Heizou.

New story and world quests will be added during the Genshin Impact 2.8 update, giving fans more opportunities to learn about their favorite characters and gather some valuable rewards. Here's a list of all of the quests coming during the next update:

1) New Story Quest for Kaedehara Kazuha: Acer Palmatum Chapter - Act I

2) New Hangout Event with Shikanoin Heizou - Act I

3) New Limited Time World Quests: The Treasure of the Four Skerries, Thus Was the Work Done in Vain, Treasure Voyage, The Final Treasure, Drama Phantasmagoria: Tale of the Sword-Wielding Princess, Bake-Danuki Wanderlust, The Misplaced Photo, The Discarded, Insignia, and A Misplaced Conch

4) New World Quest: Film Notes

Other additions

Version 2.8 New Weapon OverviewHello Travelers!Paimon wants to introduce you to the brand-new weapon that will be appearing in V2.8! Take part in the V2.8 quest storyline to learn more about this weapon~

(Examples based on Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1)

A new event weapon will be added during this update that seems to play a big role in Kaedehara Kazuha's story. A few new achievements will be added, along with an update to the Adventurer Handbook to help early players get accustomed to the game mechanics. The attack damage of Specters and all Samurai will be lowered, along with adjusting the distance that Rifthounds and Specters fly after getting hit. Specters will also be less tanky, making them easier to kill.

There will also be some quality of life changes, like item drops showing quantity when they are on the ground, artifact filtering prioritizing primary attributes while sorting, and adding more voicelines to certain characters like the Traveler.

Genshin Impact's new update will bring a huge amount of changes to the game, and fans will definitely want to make sure they are ready for it.

