Genshin Impact 2.8 banners schedule: Kazuha rerun, 4-stars, and all featured weapons

Genshin Impact's Version 2.8 is only a few days away and players are already saving up Primogems for Kazuha. Fortunately, the pre-installation feature is available to download the game resources in advance from the client launcher.

Official social media channels have also made many official announcements showing fans the official banner schedules for Event Phase I. With this official notice, players will be aware of the 4-star characters and weapons that are officially confirmed to appear on the event banners. The following article will feature all the latest notices covering 2.8 Event Phase I and the banners in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact's official notice reveal Kazuha rerun banners and weapon banners

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



〓Event Wish Duration〓

After the Version 2.8 update–08/02 17:59:00



More Details >>>

genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…



#GenshinImpact Event Wish "Leaves in the Wind" - Boosted Drop Rate for "Scarlet Leaves Pursue Wild Waves" Kaedehara Kazuha (Anemo)!〓Event Wish Duration〓After the Version 2.8 update–08/02 17:59:00More Details >>> Event Wish "Leaves in the Wind" - Boosted Drop Rate for "Scarlet Leaves Pursue Wild Waves" Kaedehara Kazuha (Anemo)!〓Event Wish Duration〓After the Version 2.8 update–08/02 17:59:00More Details >>>genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/R8co8xBe2z

Based on the latest official notices, there will be two 5-star character banners sharing 4-star characters in the first phase of Genshin Impact Version 2.8. Kaedehara Kazuha will be in the Character Event Wish, while Klee will be in the Character Event Wish-2.

Keep in mind that both of these banners share the pity, so players need to use their saved Primogems accordingly. Both Kazuha and Klee banners will drop together with the release of the Version 2.8 Update on July 12 or July 13, 2022. The Event Phase I banners will be available in the game until 17:59 on August 2, 2022.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



〓Event Wish Duration〓

After the Version 2.8 update–08/02 17:59:00



More Details >>

genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…



#GenshinImpact Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!〓Event Wish Duration〓After the Version 2.8 update–08/02 17:59:00More Details >> Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!〓Event Wish Duration〓After the Version 2.8 update–08/02 17:59:00More Details >>genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/IaJD3nVH7C

Here is a list of all 4-star characters that will receive a considerable drop rate boost in both Kaedehara Kazuha and Klee banners:

Thoma (Pyro Polearm)

Ninnguang (Geo Catalyst)

Shikanoin Heizou (Anemo Catalyst)

Players will also have a chance to earn Primogems and Ascension Materials from the "Test Run" trial event that will be available on the Events page. This test run allows players to use the banner featuring characters and check out their abilities themselves. Based on this hands-on experience, players can decide whether they want to summon them from the banners or not.

Genshin Impact: Weapon banner in first phase of version 2.8

Phase I lineup for Epitome Invocation (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Event Phase I weapon banners will feature 5-star weapons that are highly recommended equipment for the limited 5-star characters. Obviously, the newest weapon banner for Version 2.8 is no exception. The 5-star Sword being featured is Kazuha's signature weapon and the Catalyst is considered Klee's best weapon.

Here is a list of all the 4-star weapons that will have a boosted drop rate in the Epitome Invocation (weapon banner) of Event Phase I:

Alley Flash (4-Star Sword)

Favonius Lance (4-Star Polearm)

The Widsith (4-Star Catalyst)

Rainslasher (4-Star Claymore)

Mitternachts Waltz (4-Star Bow)

Players must keep in mind that Freedom Sworn is an event-exclusive weapon.

No doubt, Heizou and Kaedehara Kazuha will be the center of attraction for the first half of the Version 2.8 Update. On the other hand, players are also excited for the new Golden Apple Archipelago. Players will get to enjoy all of these upcoming items and summon their favorite characters in just a few days when the new update drops in Genshin Impact.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far