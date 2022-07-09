Genshin Impact Kazuha Materials: Ascension, talent and weapon resources guide

The upcoming patch 2.8 of Genshin Impact will mark the return of tons of fan-favorite characters and content. The Golden Archipelago is confirmed to return with some new surprises, but the most important news has to be the rerun characters. Kaedehara Kazuha has been away from character banners for nearly a year and players will finally get a chance to obtain him.

The 5-star Anemo character is a master of crowd control with his kit and is considered one of the must-have fighters in Genshin Impact. The new update will be launched within a week. Here is everything readers need to know about Kazuha.

Genshin Impact: Ascension and Talent materials for Kazuha

Kaedehara Kazuha is an Anemo character so unsurprisingly he will be needing the Vayuda Turquoise gems for his ascension. He will also need Insignias from Treasure Hoarders and Sea Ganoderma (a local Inazuma specialty) to ascend.

Ascension Level Vayuda Turquoise Treasure Hoarders Maguu Kenki Specialty Mora 20 1x Vayuda Turquoise Sliver 3x Treasure Hoarder Insignia - 3x Sea Ganoderma 20,000 40 3x Vayuda Turquoise Fragment 15x Treasure Hoarder Insignia 2x Marionette Core 10x Sea Ganoderma 40,000 50 6x Vayuda Turquoise Fragment 12x Silver Raven Insignia 4x Marionette Core 20x Sea Ganoderma 60,000 60 3x Vayuda Turquoise Chunk 18x Silver Raven Insignia 8x Marionette Core 30x Sea Ganoderma 80,000 70 6x Vayuda Turquoise Chunk 12x Golden Raven Insignia 12x Marionette Core 45x Sea Ganoderma 100,000 80 6x Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone 24x Golden Raven Insignia 20x Marionette Core 60x Sea Ganoderma 120,000

Here are multiple enemies players can defeat to collect the Vayuda Turquoise:

Anemo Hypostasis

Stormterror

Maguu Kenki

Since Maguu Kenki can drop both Marionette Core and Vayuda Tuquoise, players can efficiently farm for Kazuha's ascension materials in Genshin Impact. Treasure Hoarders can be plentily found in Liyue.

Make sure to go for higher level enemies to get all the required amount of Insignias. Similarly, Sea Ganoderma can be abundantly found near the sea shores of the Inazuma islands. Players can use the help of interactive maps or video guides to find the exact locations.

Kazuha can group enemies with his Elemental Skill while his Elemental Burst can create a huge AoE zone that deals elemental damage at regular intervals and also provides certain passive buffs.

Hence, players will want to focus on both of his abilities. They will need the Diligence talent books from Taishan Mansion every Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday. Kazuha will also need Gilded scale, a weekly boss drop and common items such as Treasure Hoarder's Insignias.

Talent Level Talent Book Common Drops Weekly Boss Drops Crown of Insight Mora 1-2 3x Teachings of Diligence 6x Treasure Hoarder Insignia NA NA 12,500 2-3 2x Guide to Diligence 3x Silver Raven NA NA 17,500 3-4 4x Guide to Diligence 4x Silver Raven NA NA 25,000 4-5 6x Guide to Diligence 6x Silver Raven NA NA 30,000 5-6 9x Guide to Diligence 9x Silver Raven NA NA 37,500 6-7 4x Philosophies of Diligence 4x Golden Raven 1x Gilded Scale NA 120,000 7-8 6x Philosophies of Diligence 6x Golden Raven 1x Gilded Scale NA 260,000 8-9 12x Philosophies of Diligence 9x Golden Raven 2x Gilded Scale NA 450,000 9-10 (max) 16x Philosophies of Diligence 12x Golden Raven 2x Gilded Scale 1x Crown of Insight 700,000

Hence, to max out a single talent level of Kazuha, players will need the following in Genshin Impact:

Teachings of Diligence x 3

Guide to Diligence x 21

Philosophies of Diligence x 38

Treasure Hoarder Insignia x 6

Silver Raven Insignia x 22

Golden Raven Insignia x 31

Gilded Scale x 6

Crown of Insight x 1

Mora x 1,652,500

Genshin Impact: Weapon choices for Kazuha

Kazuha has his own signature weapon called the Freedom Sworn. A fully enhanced Freedom Sworn can provide a whopping 608 base ATK with 198 Elemental Mastery as secondary stats. Additionally, characters can also receive damage buffs and auto attack buffs from the weapon's passive.

Here is a list of all the weapons that are suitable for building Kazuha:

Freedom Sworn (EM) Sacrifical Sword (ER%) Favonius Sword (ER%) Skyward Blade (ER%) Iron Sting (EM) Amenoma Kageuchi - R5 (ATK%)

Players will also need around 906 Mystic Enhancement Ores and a million Mora to ascend a 5-star weapon for Kazuha. For 4-star weapons, they will need around 604 Mystic Enhancement Ores and 750K Mora.

All the Genshin Impact weapons on this list have been arranged in a descending order, from best to decent options. It is not necessary for players to spend real money to obtain a signature weapon or any other gacha weapon from the weapon banner, unless they can afford to.

