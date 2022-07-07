Top 5 mistakes Genshin Impact players make while playing Kazuha

Genshin Impact Kazuha is one of the highly anticipated characters for a rerun banner. His impressive skills and synergy with almost all elemental teams make him sought after by many Travelers for high-level challenges such as Spiral Abyss.

Many players will no doubt be pulling for Kazuha's first rerun banner after almost one year since his original one. Despite being in the game for a long time, a few Travelers still make mistakes when using the Anemo Samurai.

Avoid these mistakes in Genshin Impact when using Kazuha

1) Using wrong artifact set

Kazuha's artifact screen (Image via HoYoverse)

If someone were talking about Anemo characters in Genshin Impact, they would almost always be associated with Viridescent Venerer, and Kazuha was no exception. This is undeniably the best set for him, as it can increase his damage and reduce the opponent's Elemental Resistance.

With a 4-piece of Viridescent Venerer, Kazuha will increase his supportive potential for the team, as the main DPS can deal greater elemental damage against enemies that now have lower resistance. Using an artifact set other than VV is not recommended in the slightest.

2) Choosing less desirable sub-stat

In almost every character in Genshin Impact, users usually focus on Crit Rate/Damage. However, Kazuha is a special case where they should concentrate on his Elemental Mastery instead.

While EM won't boost Kazuha's damage, it will bring more Elemental Damage bonuses to the team members with the help of his skills.

3) Using wrong weapon

dignified apricot @gojomid after looking at this random persons kazuha with freedom sworn i’ve decided Inwill be pulling for it and ending my time as a crit kazuha main after looking at this random persons kazuha with freedom sworn i’ve decided Inwill be pulling for it and ending my time as a crit kazuha main https://t.co/PfGDQtnRr3

Kaedehara Kazuha is mostly known as a support character instead of a DPS. However, gamers can still utilize him as the latter with the right weapon.

For damage dealing, Crit sub-stats would be best for him, such as Primordial Jade Cutter and Black Sword. On the other hand, for a support Kazuha, it is recommended to choose Elemental Mastery or Energy Recharge swords such as Freedom-Sworn, Skyward Blade, and Iron Sting.

F2P players will have a blast using Kazuha because the forgeable Iron Sting is an excellent weapon for him that will provide more EM.

4) Kazuha as main DPS

Kazuha's passive skill (Image via HoYoverse)

In terms of DPS, Kazuha indeed deals serious damage. However, he is more of a Burst Damage Dealer, which is unsuitable for being on-field for a long time.

After all, once his Burst is triggered, Travelers must wait for his Elemental Skill and Burst to cool down. This is why the community views him as a supporting character instead of a damage dealer.

5) Using wrong team composition

Kaedehara Kazuha is undeniably one of the best supporting characters in Genshin Impact. With 4-set of Viridescent Venerer artifacts, he can increase the team's Elemental Damage based on his Elemental Mastery while gathering enemies for easier targets.

However, his skills only benefit the elemental team. There is no spot for Kazuha in the physical team, where the combination of Electro and Cryo is preferred.

Geo characters also don't synergize well with him, except for Kazuha's crowd-control skill. The best team for Kazuha in the title would be the Elemental Reaction team composition.

Genshin Impact 2.8 is coming in less than a week, bringing back Kazuha's banner for the community to wish for. Users will have the opportunity to finally use their Primogems to get the Anemo character.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

