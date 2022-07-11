Genshin Impact 2.8 maintenance time, release date, and countdown for update

Genshin Impact has finally set a definite time for the next maintenance update for version 2.8. On July 11, the developer released a new announcement regarding the update notice, which contained the update schedule, the scope of compensation, and update details.

The update maintenance date is close, and players will have a chance to pull for the new Anemo character, Heizou, alongside two rerun characters, Kazuha and Klee. This article will include the maintenance time, release date, and the countdown for the next update in Genshin Impact.

Maintenance time and date for Genshin Impact version 2.8

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



〓Update Schedule〓

Update maintenance begins 2022/07/13 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.



View the full notice here >>>

genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…



#GenshinImpact Summer Fantasia Version 2.8 Update Notice〓Update Schedule〓Update maintenance begins 2022/07/13 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.View the full notice here >>> Summer Fantasia Version 2.8 Update Notice〓Update Schedule〓Update maintenance begins 2022/07/13 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.View the full notice here >>>genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/KHboxbz8dw

Genshin Impact will face the next update maintenance for version 2.8 on July 13 at 06:00 (UTC+8). It is estimated to end in 5 hours, approximately at 11:00. Keep in mind that while the update is in progress, the servers are down, and gamers won't be able to log in to the game, regardless of their platforms.

Travelers can check out the countdown below for the remainder of the time before the maintenance starts.

Once the update is complete, the game will be updated from version 2.7 to version 2.8, 'Summer Fantasia,' which will feature various new additions such as character banners, weapon banners, events, and more.

In addition to the update, each Traveler who reaches Adventure Rank 5 or above will also receive compensation for the maintenance. Similar to the previous rewards, they will obtain 600 Primogems, combining maintenance and fixed bug issue compensation.

Usually, compensation Primogems will be given right after the maintenance is finished in the in-game mail. Players are recommended to claim the rewards before the end of version 2.8, as the mail has an expiration date.

Update details for Summer Fantasia in Genshin Impact 2.8

Summer Fantasia in version 2.8 (Image via HoYoverse)

1) Limited-Time Area

The return of the Golden Apple Archipelago is only temporary, where the island will only be available during version 2.8. Travelers can only enter this area by unlocking the criteria below:

Reach Adventure Rank 32 or above Complete the Archon Quest "Chapter II: Prologue - Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves" Complete Mona's Story Quest "Astrolabos Chapter: Act I - Beyond This World's Stars"

The developer has confirmed that there will be a new round of treasure chests and world quests in the Golden Apple Archipelago.

2) New Character & Weapon

New 4-star character in version 2.8 (Image via HoYoverse)

The new character in version 2.8 is Shikanoin Heizou, a 4-star Anemo character wielding a catalyst. As the first male catalyst, Heizou is bound to attract the community's attention with his fresh and brand-new skill sets.

For the equipment, there is only one new weapon in version 2.8: a free 4-star sword, 'Cursed Blade.' Travelers can obtain this sword by completing a new quest storyline for Summer Fantasia.

3) New Main Story

Zeniet @Zeniiet

- Golden Apple Archipelago

- Summertime Odyssey event

- Heizou

- Free Cursed Blade weapon

- Diluc & Fichcl Wardrobe

- Kazuha Story Quest

- 8 new World Quest

- Nerfed dmg from Samurais and Specters

- Nerf Specters HP

- Added Receive Gift voicelines

#GenshinImpact V2.8 Patch Notes- Golden Apple Archipelago- Summertime Odyssey event- Heizou- Free Cursed Blade weapon- Diluc & Fichcl Wardrobe- Kazuha Story Quest- 8 new World Quest- Nerfed dmg from Samurais and Specters- Nerf Specters HP- Added Receive Gift voicelines V2.8 Patch Notes- Golden Apple Archipelago- Summertime Odyssey event- Heizou- Free Cursed Blade weapon- Diluc & Fichcl Wardrobe- Kazuha Story Quest- 8 new World Quest- Nerfed dmg from Samurais and Specters- Nerf Specters HP- Added Receive Gift voicelines#GenshinImpact https://t.co/KEhwh13pOx

There are multiple story quests to be added to Genshin Impact version 2.8. The main ones would be the new Kaedehara Kazuha's Story Quest and Heizou's Hangout Event.

There are also multiple new limited-time World Quests in the Golden Apple Archipelago and one quest on the permanent map.

Genshin Impact 2.8 is certain to be a massive update due to new maps and various new quests. Players are recommended to make sufficient spaces before the update maintenance starts.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far