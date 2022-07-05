Genshin Impact web event guide to claiming free primogems (July 2022)

HoYoverse is holding another web event for Genshin Impact, where players can pick up a bunch of primogems and other materials. The web event is called "Bouncing Blobby Slimes", where you will have to help slimes jump to different platforms by performing actions.

There are 120 total obtainable primogems from the event, which will end on July 10. Similar to web activities before, there are currencies and stamina which will further allow you to unlock certain steps and perform objectives. The following article will guide you through the event mechanics and steps to get primogems faster.

How to get 120 primogems from the Genshin Impact web event, Bouncing Blobby Slimes

Step 1

The login section of the web event (Image via HoYoverse)

To start things off, you will need to log in via a given URL on any one of Genshin Impact's official socials or in-game links. You can click on the link here to head to the web event page as well. To reach the web event website from inside the game, open the Paimon menu and click on the "Special Event" option.

Paimon menu in-game (Image via Genshin Impact)

Upon entering, you will now need to log in using your HoYoverse account. Here, the site will also ask you about the location your account is based in.

Step 2

Slime jumping platforms in the web event (Image via Genshin Impact)

Upon entering, you will see a Hydro slime introducing itself alongside the core mechanics of the event. You can also choose to skip the dialog and head straight for the gameplay. The main idea is to help the slime jump from one platform to another.

To make the slime jump, hold the screen on your phone, or hold the left-click if you're on a PC, and aim for the platform in front. Release the button after the arrow is on the platform. You will earn points based on the landing made by the slime.

Getting the slime to land in the center of each platform will grant you the highest score. The bar at the top of the screen signifies progress, and look out for the platforms that are usually in motion.

Step 3

Challenges within the web event (Image via Genshin Impact)

Each mission can be done by consuming Stamina within the event. You can gain it by completing simple in-game objectives such as logging inside the game, the web event itself, completing daily commissions, and more. Missions and stamina will reset daily at 4:00 server time.

You can clear a limited number of stages, as they will be unlocked with each day. Using any unused stamina at these stages will provide you with coins, which can then be used to purchase primogems and resource materials.

As mentioned above, you can purchase a total of 120 primogems throughout the event, with each day granting 10, 15, 25, 30, and 40 primogems. Other resource materials include Mora, Hero's Wit, and Mystic Enhancement Ores.

Blob store located within the event (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once more tiers for rewards get unlocked, you will notice the coin requirement for purchase increasing as well.

