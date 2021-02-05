Genshin Impact: Theater Mechanicus event explained

Genshin Impact introduced several new events, characters and weapons for the players in the 1.3 update. Theater Mechanicus is one of those events that will begin in a few days.

In this event, players need to defend certain monoliths from waves of enemies to complete the challenge and win rewards.

This new Mechanicus is so powerful... It can even stop Abyss Mages! Now, where should I put it?



Boom! Boom! Boom! Huh!? Why did it shoot?



Abyss Mage: Come on, Slime! Let’s get outta here before we’re vaporized or melted!#GenshinImpact #TheaterMechanicus pic.twitter.com/oluaCvgl0H — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) February 5, 2021

Genshin Impact: Theater Mechanicus event

To activate this event, players need to find Ruijin in the northern part of the Liyue Harbor. After a conversation, players will be introduced to the Theater Mechanicus event.

Before beginning the event to fight at their correct potential, a players must choose a difficulty level according to their preference and set up certain defences by placing mechanics at constructible places in the arena. The difficulty level can be increased or decreased depending upon the chosen Mystic art for the stage.

Setting stage difficulty in Theater Mechanicus event (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once the challenge started, enemies will spawn in the arena trying to destroy the monoliths. The mechanics constructed by the players will have different elemental energy in themselves, allowing players to take advantage of it during combats to complete the objectives.

The arena of Theater Mechanicus event (Image via Genshin Impact)

Learn more about Theater Mechanicus and other upcoming events of V1.3 in the following video:

The elemental defence mechanics will deal AoE damage to enemies in proximity and help players set up elemental reactions by applying elemental status on enemies.

Setting up defences in Theater Mechanicus event (Image via Genshin Impact)

By completing the challenges, players will earn Veneficus sigils, which can upgrade the mechanics from armoury to deal more DMG and help them in combats.

Mechanicus Armory(Image via Genshin Impact)

As players progress through the Festive Fever event, they will unlock more challenges to obtain more peace talismans. These peace talismans can be exchanged in the Xiao Market for ascension materials, mora, and other rewards.

Xiao Market (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Theater Mechanicus event in Genshin Impact will allow single-player, and 2-player co-op challenges instead of the usual 4-player co-op.

Participants will get equal rewards for completing the event according to the difficulty level chosen before starting the challenge.

