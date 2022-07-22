All 11 Fatui Harbingers and their voice actors revealed by Genshin Impact

Most of the 11 Fatui Harbingers have all four voice actors revealed for Genshin Impact players to discover. The only two to be missing some details in this regard are Scaramouche and La Signora.

Otherwise, the remaining nine have their Chinese, English, Japanese, and Korean VAs known.

Some users care deeply about discovering more about their favorite character's voice actors. In that case, this article will highlight the currently revealed VAs and provide a brief description of the character from official sources.

All voice actors for Genshin Impact's 11 Fatui Harbingers

Many Travelers were shocked to see the official Genshin Impact YouTube account post an important lore video featuring the 11 Fatui Harbingers. It came out of nowhere and was surprisingly not part of any major leak.

This video shows each member briefly while also listing their English voice actors in the description. Other sources include the remaining voice actors, so this article will try to include all four major languages whenever possible.

1) Pierro

Pierro, as he appeared in the official trailer (Image via HoYoverse)

The first member of the Fatui Harbingers to discuss is Pierro. His voice actors have been revealed for each language as:

Chinese: Fu Chong

Fu Chong English: Richard Tatum

Richard Tatum Japanese: Mamiya Yasuhiro

Mamiya Yasuhiro Korean: Sim Seung-han

Pierro is somebody who recruited several other members of this organization and is known for being somewhat mysterious. He is also the one who gave Tartaglia his Delusion.

2) Columbina

Columbina, as she appeared in the official trailer (Image via HoYoverse)

Columbina is officially the Number 3 of the Fatui Harbingers. Her voice actors are:

Chinese: Yang Menglu

Yang Menglu English: Emi Lo

Emi Lo Japanese: Lynn

Lynn Korean: Yu Yeong

Not much is known about her based on official sources, but Tartaglia has mentioned that she is powerful.

3) Pulcinella

Pulcinella's appearance in the trailer (Image via HoYoverse)

Number 5 of this organization is Pulcinella. He is recognizable for his long ears and nose, a stark contrast to other Genshin Impact designs. His VAs are:

Chinese: Wang Xiaobing

Wang Xiaobing English: Dave B. Mitchell

Dave B. Mitchell Japanese: Cho

Cho Korean: Kang Koo-han

Pulcinella cares about Tartaglia and his family and has also been described as willing to dispose of less valuable people if he strongly believes in a particular cause.

4) Scaramouche

Not all of his VAs have been revealed (Image via HoYoverse)

Scaramouche has appeared extensively compared to the past Genshin Impact characters. His current whereabouts are unknown after he took Raiden's Gnosis. Travelers only know two of his voice actors:

Chinese: Luyin

Luyin Japanese: Tetsuya Kakihara

Scaramouche is officially Number 6 within the Fatui Harbingers. He has appeared in several updates and is still alive, unlike La Signora.

5) La Signora

Not all of La Signora's VAs have been revealed (Image via HoYoverse)

The first and so far only dead Fatui Harbinger also only has two known VAs:

Chinese: Ziyin

Ziyin Japanese: Yui Shoji

La Signora was officially ranked number 8 in this organization before her death. The official trailer posted on July 10, 2022, primarily discusses her death before showing off a brief preview of Collei in Sumeru.

6) Pantalone

How Pantalone appeared in the trailer (Image via HoYoverse)

The wealthiest member of the Fatui Harbingers is ranked Number 9. Pantalone's VAs include:

Chinese: Xu Min

Xu Min English: J. Michael Tatum

J. Michael Tatum Japanese: Hoshino Takanori

Hoshino Takanori Korean: Seo Yun-seon

7) Tartaglia

Some Genshin Impact players know him as Childe. Regardless of his alias, he's the only playable Fatui Harbinger in Genshin Impact. Predictably, all of his VAs are also known:

Chinese: Yudong

Yudong English: Griffin Burns

Griffin Burns Japanese: Kimura Ryohei

Kimura Ryohei Korean: Nam Doh-hyeong

He is the lowest-ranked member of this organization, at number 11.

8) Il Dottore

He looks notably different from his manga days (Image via HoYoverse)

The remaining Fatui Harbingers don't have officially revealed numbers indicating their rank. Starting off this section is Il Dotore, who Genshin Impact announced is voiced by:

Chinese: Wu Lei

Wu Lei English: Mick Wingert

Mick Wingert Japanese: Seki Toshihiko

Seki Toshihiko Korean: Park Seong-tae

9) Il Capitano

Il Capitano's appearance in the trailer (Image via HoYoverse)

Not much has been officially revealed about Il Capitano in Genshin Impact past who his voice actors are:

Chinese: Wang Wei

Wang Wei English: Chris Tergliafera

Chris Tergliafera Japanese: Narita Ken

Narita Ken Korean: Min Eung-sik

10) Sandrone

Sandrone is the little girl on the Automaton here (Image via HoYoverse)

Tartaglia states that Sandrone is often researching Automatons. Past that, not too much has been revealed about her in Genshin Impact. Her voice actors are:

Chinese: Hong Haitian

Hong Haitian English: Deneen Melody

Deneen Melody Japanese: Honda Mariko

Honda Mariko Korean: Gang Eun-ae

11) Arlecchino

Arlecchino's appearance in the trailer (Image via HoYoverse)

Tartaglia states that Arlecchino would betray the Tsaritsa if it gave her an advantage of some kind. Travelers also know she runs an orphanage called the House of the Hearth. Her VAs are:

Chinese: Huang Ying

Huang Ying English: Erin Yvette

Erin Yvette Japanese: Mori Nanako

Mori Nanako Korean: Lee Myung-hi

That's every voice actor that's currently been officially revealed by Genshin Impact's social media.

