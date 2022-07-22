All 11 Fatui Harbingers and their voice actors revealed by Genshin Impact

Most of the 11 Fatui Harbingers have all four voice actors revealed for Genshin Impact players to discover. The only two to be missing some details in this regard are Scaramouche and La Signora.
Otherwise, the remaining nine have their Chinese, English, Japanese, and Korean VAs known.
Some users care deeply about discovering more about their favorite character's voice actors. In that case, this article will highlight the currently revealed VAs and provide a brief description of the character from official sources.
All voice actors for Genshin Impact's 11 Fatui Harbingers
Many Travelers were shocked to see the official Genshin Impact YouTube account post an important lore video featuring the 11 Fatui Harbingers. It came out of nowhere and was surprisingly not part of any major leak.
This video shows each member briefly while also listing their English voice actors in the description. Other sources include the remaining voice actors, so this article will try to include all four major languages whenever possible.
1) Pierro
The first member of the Fatui Harbingers to discuss is Pierro. His voice actors have been revealed for each language as:
- Chinese: Fu Chong
- English: Richard Tatum
- Japanese: Mamiya Yasuhiro
- Korean: Sim Seung-han
Pierro is somebody who recruited several other members of this organization and is known for being somewhat mysterious. He is also the one who gave Tartaglia his Delusion.
2) Columbina
Columbina is officially the Number 3 of the Fatui Harbingers. Her voice actors are:
- Chinese: Yang Menglu
- English: Emi Lo
- Japanese: Lynn
- Korean: Yu Yeong
Not much is known about her based on official sources, but Tartaglia has mentioned that she is powerful.
3) Pulcinella
Number 5 of this organization is Pulcinella. He is recognizable for his long ears and nose, a stark contrast to other Genshin Impact designs. His VAs are:
- Chinese: Wang Xiaobing
- English: Dave B. Mitchell
- Japanese: Cho
- Korean: Kang Koo-han
Pulcinella cares about Tartaglia and his family and has also been described as willing to dispose of less valuable people if he strongly believes in a particular cause.
4) Scaramouche
Scaramouche has appeared extensively compared to the past Genshin Impact characters. His current whereabouts are unknown after he took Raiden's Gnosis. Travelers only know two of his voice actors:
- Chinese: Luyin
- Japanese: Tetsuya Kakihara
Scaramouche is officially Number 6 within the Fatui Harbingers. He has appeared in several updates and is still alive, unlike La Signora.
5) La Signora
The first and so far only dead Fatui Harbinger also only has two known VAs:
- Chinese: Ziyin
- Japanese: Yui Shoji
La Signora was officially ranked number 8 in this organization before her death. The official trailer posted on July 10, 2022, primarily discusses her death before showing off a brief preview of Collei in Sumeru.
6) Pantalone
The wealthiest member of the Fatui Harbingers is ranked Number 9. Pantalone's VAs include:
- Chinese: Xu Min
- English: J. Michael Tatum
- Japanese: Hoshino Takanori
- Korean: Seo Yun-seon
7) Tartaglia
Some Genshin Impact players know him as Childe. Regardless of his alias, he's the only playable Fatui Harbinger in Genshin Impact. Predictably, all of his VAs are also known:
- Chinese: Yudong
- English: Griffin Burns
- Japanese: Kimura Ryohei
- Korean: Nam Doh-hyeong
He is the lowest-ranked member of this organization, at number 11.
8) Il Dottore
The remaining Fatui Harbingers don't have officially revealed numbers indicating their rank. Starting off this section is Il Dotore, who Genshin Impact announced is voiced by:
- Chinese: Wu Lei
- English: Mick Wingert
- Japanese: Seki Toshihiko
- Korean: Park Seong-tae
9) Il Capitano
Not much has been officially revealed about Il Capitano in Genshin Impact past who his voice actors are:
- Chinese: Wang Wei
- English: Chris Tergliafera
- Japanese: Narita Ken
- Korean: Min Eung-sik
10) Sandrone
Tartaglia states that Sandrone is often researching Automatons. Past that, not too much has been revealed about her in Genshin Impact. Her voice actors are:
- Chinese: Hong Haitian
- English: Deneen Melody
- Japanese: Honda Mariko
- Korean: Gang Eun-ae
11) Arlecchino
Tartaglia states that Arlecchino would betray the Tsaritsa if it gave her an advantage of some kind. Travelers also know she runs an orphanage called the House of the Hearth. Her VAs are:
- Chinese: Huang Ying
- English: Erin Yvette
- Japanese: Mori Nanako
- Korean: Lee Myung-hi
That's every voice actor that's currently been officially revealed by Genshin Impact's social media.
