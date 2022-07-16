Genshin Impact reveals voice actors of all 11 Fatui Harbingers

Genshin Impact began a new wave of eager discussion and speculation when developers released the Teyvat Chapter Interlude Teaser, featuring Fatui Harbingers. The community is currently waiting for their favorite Harbingers to be playable, obviously excluding Childe, who is already a character in the game.

The face reveals of the Fatui top brass was not the only main attraction during this teaser, as their voices also played a role in captivating Travelers. This is especially true for Damsellete as she single-handedly captures many players' hearts with just her humming alone.

All 11 Fatui Harbingers EN (English) Voice Actors in Genshin Impact

On July 16, the voice over project manager of HoYoverse officially revealed all the English voice actors of the remaining Fatui Harbingers, namely: Pierro, Columbina, Pulcinella, Pantalone, Arlecchino, Tartaglia, Sandrone, Il Capitano, and Il Dottore.

"Pierro" The Jester

Pierro in the Teyvat Chapter Interlude Teaser (Image via HoYoverse)

The Jester, also known as Pierro, was the first Harbinger in Genshin Impact. He is the leader of the Fatui Harbingers and only appears on important occasions. For the English version, he is voiced by Richard Tatum, an experienced voice actor with 20 years of experience.

Here is a list of some of his other works:

Agent 9 / Bartholomew (Spyro Reignited Trilogy)

Segwarides / Rorrik Farna / Knight in the Golden Mask (World of Final Fantasy)

Doctor Krupp (Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness)

"Columbina" Damselette

Damselette in the Teyvat Chapter Interlude Teaser (Image via HoYoverse)

A mysterious Harbinger named Columbina is ranked #3 by strength in the Fatui association. She can be seen in the teaser video humming close to Signora's tomb before joining the others at the roundtable.

Columbina's English voice actress Emi Lo, who is known for her work on hit anime series like Demon Slayer (Suma), The Legend of Hei (Hei), and Bubble (Uta), will contribute her voice for the small Harbinger in Genshin Impact.

"Pulcinella" The Rooster

Players of Genshin Impact would have also seen Pulcinella, popularly known as The Rooster. He appears to be the banker in charge of overseeing the Northern Banks with a distinctive small stature and long nose.

Behind the scenes, Dave B. Mitchell is the voice actor for the English version of The Rooster. Dave is known for his work in Spider-Man (2018), Mortal Kombat 11 (2019), and Arcane: League of Legends (2021).

"Pantalone" Regrator

Regrator in Teyvat Chapter Interlude Teaser (Image via HoYoverse)

One of the few male Harbingers whose face is entirely visible in the teaser video is Pantalone or Regrator. Confirmed by Tartaglia in his new voice-lines in Genshin Impact, it is said that Regrator is in charge of all of the Harbingers' financial needs.

J. Michael Tatum, who is well-known for his voice acting in well-known works like Kuroshitsuji (2008), Attack on Titan (2013) and Rurouni Kenshin Part I: Origins (2012) provided his voice for Regrator in Genshin Impact.

"Arlecchino" The Knave

Arleccchino in Teyvat Chapter Interlude Teaser (Image via HoYoverse)

Arlecchino is one of the most popular Fatui Harbingers after the teaser was revealed. Her in-game popularity corresponds with that of her English voice actress Erin Yvette. Erin has been a part of award-winning projects in the past, including various stage and voice actress awards in Los Angeles.

Her most popular works would be The Wolf Among Us (2013), Oxenfree (2016), Fortnite (2017), Batman: The Telltale Series (2016), and Tales from the Borderlands: A Telltale Games Series (2014).

"Sandrone" Marionette

Deneen Melody @DeneenMelody To play a bigger role in Genshin has been a dream of mine since voicing Changchang! Thank you for all the love and support being sent my way, I see you...🥺 To play a bigger role in Genshin has been a dream of mine since voicing Changchang! Thank you for all the love and support being sent my way, I see you...🥺💙 https://t.co/6Y8DrY6aEI

Sandrone, a.k.a. Marionette, was eagerly awaited by the Genshin Impact community. Many gamers have seen the resemblance between Marionette and Bronya from another game of HoYoverse: Honkai Impact 3rd.

Marionette's English voice is provided by Deneen Melody. Players may have heard her from the Evangelion Rebuild films (Mari), Miraculous: Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Zoé), Pokemon Masters (May), Fire Emblem (Marcia), and Re:Zero (Pandora), despite the fact that she only has a few sentences in the entire teaser trailer.

"II Capitano" The Captain

The Captain in Teyvat Chapter Interlude Teaser (Image via HoYoverse)

The Genshin Impact teaser video gives the audience a first look at The Captain. Capitano is the only Harbinger to have their entire face covered. The Captain has been voiced by Chris Tergliafera, who is also known for his work in famous animes such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

"Il Dottore" The Doctor

The Doctor was voiced by Mick Wingert for the English version of Genshin Impact. He voiced Po, Jack Black's iconic panda character, in the 2008 video game adaptation of Kung Fu Panda, which was his breakthrough performance. Ever since then, Wingert has been a voice actor for interactive games, animation, and television.

Many players were shocked to see an older Doctor because the one in the official manga appeared to be younger.

With the voice actors of each Harbinger revealed, players can definitely expect to see more of them in Genshin Impact.

