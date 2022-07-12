Pantalone, aka Regrator, in Genshin Impact: Everything known about the new Fatui Harbinger so far

Genshin Impact's latest trailer for the Sumeru update showcased the designs of the Fatui Harbingers.

The Harbingers only have a few lines of lore that explain their backstory and motivations, making them some of the most mysterious characters in the game.

Pantalone is one of these characters, and fans got their first look at his design during the over-four-minute trailer.

In the trailer, titled "Teyvat Chapter Interlude Teaser: A Winter Night's Lazzo," Pantalone and the other Fatui Harbingers are seen gathering for a funeral.

Genshin Impact: Who is Pantalone, the Ninth Fatui Harbinger?

The Fatui Harbingers are one of the strongest forces in the world of Teyvat. They operate behind the scenes, pulling the strings and determining the course of events for the Traveler.

Each of the regions in the game have been heavily affected by the decisions of the Fatui, and it seems like Pantalone may be the character who funds most of their activities.

Pantalone has a vast reach over the financial resources of the world of Genshin Impact. His effects can be felt in all the regions that the Traveler has been to so far.

His backstory can be found in the Moment of Cessation artifact, and it details how he was born penniless but still strove to attain great wealth. Unfortunately, he was unable to obtain a Vision, and this led him to question the will of the gods.

Due to these beliefs, Pantalone joined the Fatui Harbingers and used his genius to take control of the flow of Mora. His true desire is to allow his region of Snezhnaya to be the heart that pumps money throughout the world of Teyvat.

Pantalone is currently in charge of the region's economic policies. His immense wealth allows him to make big decisions like purchasing indefinite use of the Goth Hotel in Mondstadt or sending agents throughout the world to scout for potential investments.

Pantalone's title is the Regrator, which means a person who purchases goods from a market and then resells them for a much higher price. This reflects his money-focused nature.

It's likely that Pantalone will cause the price of certain objects to go up significantly as the Traveler continues their journey in an attempt to halt their progress.

nina⁸||نينا @mxtxlover_ me: "it's time to reduce the time and effort i spend on genshin"

PANTALONE: me: "it's time to reduce the time and effort i spend on genshin" PANTALONE: https://t.co/9DkRhNDTgl

Pantalone is yet to make an in-game appearance, though he has affected the story a few times, including during Yelan's story quest and a world quest in Mondstadt.

Players will want to keep an eye out for more of his agents as he is one of the most influential Harbingers in the whole group.

While Pantalone won't be playable for quite a while, fans will still want to hold onto their Primogems as it is likely that he will be released as a 5-star sometime in the future.

Genshin Impact's newest characters all have unique designs and backstories, and Pantalone is one of the most interesting so far.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far