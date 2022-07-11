Genshin Impact reveals all 11 Fatui Harbinger names, appearances and their voice actors in new teaser

Genshin Impact's official YouTube channel recently uploaded the new interlude teaser. The teaser has blown the community away as the Harbingers' appearances have officially been revealed for the first time.

Travelers already know enough about Childe, Signora, and Scaramouche, but the teaser gives more insight into others. Official media channels also reveal the CV (Character Voice) of all the upcoming Harbingers.

It's just a matter of time before the English voice-actors get the green light to reveal it or HoYoverse announces it themselves. The following article will cover all the new Harbingers' appearances, their character voice-actors, and more in Genshin Impact.

All 11 Genshin Impact Harbingers, their appearance, and voice actors

The official Genshin YouTube channel uploaded a new interlude teaser that showcases Signora's funeral being held in a church. It is also where the Genshin Impact community will meet the rest of the Harbingers.

Although there is still some time before the English voice-actors are revealed, Genshin Impact's Twitter channel has revealed the character's voice-actors in the teaser video. Since the community already knows about three Harbingers out of eleven, the article will focus more on the newer ones.

"Pierro" The Jester

Pierro, also known as The Jester, was the first Fatui Harbinger. He is the leader of all Harbingers and is also known to have recruited most of them.

Yasuhiro Mamiya is the character voice of The Jester, and Genshin Impact players loved his voice in the teaser. Here is a list of some of his other popular works:

Manboshi (One Piece)

Dirk (Attack on Titans S3)

Gengar (Pokemon 2019)

"Capitano" The Captain

The teaser video gives the audience a first look at The Captain. Capitano is the only Harbinger who has their entire face covered. The Captain has been voiced by Ken Narita, who is also known for his work in famous animes such as Inuyasha, Bleach, and Code Geass.

"Arlecchino" The Knave

The teaser video also reveals Arlecchino, also known as The Knave. Nanako Mori is the voice behind her. Some of her other popular works include:

Hanako Arasaka (Cyberpunk 2077)

Abby (Last of Us)

Shaved Head Prisoner (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean)

With hair and black highlights, The Knave is the only tall female character among all the female Fatui Harbingers.

"Columbina" Damselette

Columbina is a mysterious harbinger. The teaser video showcases her humming near Signora's tomb and then sitting on the round table with others.

Columbina has been voiced by Japanese voice actor Lynn, who is also famous for her voice-acting in popular animes such as Fire Force, Jobless Reincarnation, and I Want to Eat Your Pancreas (Movie).

"Pantalone" Regrator

Pantalone or Regrator is one of the few male harbingers whose entire face can be seen by the players in the teaser video. Pantalone is responsible for all Harbinger's financial needs as per recent leaks where Childe talks about all the harbingers.

He has been voiced by Takanori Hoshino, who is known for his voice-acting in famous works such as Kingdom Hearts III, Gintama, and Yu-Hi-Oh 5D'S.

"Pulcinella" The Rooster

Genshin Impact players can also get a look at Pulcinella, aka The Rooster. He has a short stature and a long nose and seems to be the banker responsible for running the Northern Banks.

Cho is the voice-actor of The Rooster and is also famous for his work on One Piece, Fire Force, and Hotel Transylvania.

"Sandrone" Marionette

The Genshin Impact community was very excited to meet Marionette, aka Sandrone. Many players pointed out how Marionette looks similar to Bronya from the sister game Honkai Impact 3rd.

Mariko Honda is the voice behind Marionette. Although she only has a few lines in the whole teaser video, players may have heard her from the Tower of God and My Ordinary Life.

"Dottore" The Doctor

The Doctor has been voiced by Toshihiko Seki, who is also known for his famous roles in these anime:

Muzan (Demon Slayer)

Iruka (Naruto)

Senketsu "Kamui" (Kill A Kill)

Many players were surprised to see an older version of The Doctor, as the version shown in the official manga looked younger.

While the teaser video answered many questions for the Genshin Impact community, it also raised new questions for players. Undoubtedly, players have something new to look out for in future updates.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far