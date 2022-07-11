Genshin Impact 2.8 maintenance schedule: When will the servers go offline?

Genshin Impact patch 2.8 is only two days away from release. As always, the servers will go offline for scheduled maintenance right before the next patch drops.

Thus, fans are always eager to know the exact time for the same in order to prepare everything beforehand and complete all pending activities within the game. Fortunately, the developers have provided an official update regarding the start time for maintenance and the total server downtime on July 12, 2022.

#GenshinImpact Summer Fantasia Version 2.8 Update Notice〓Update Schedule〓Update maintenance begins 2022/07/13 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.View the full notice here >>> Summer Fantasia Version 2.8 Update Notice〓Update Schedule〓Update maintenance begins 2022/07/13 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.View the full notice here >>>genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/KHboxbz8dw

It is vital to remember that the maintenance downtime provided here is always subject to change. It can get extended if the developers feel that the servers are not stable. However, players will get more primogems as compensation rewards in case that ends up happening.

Genshin Impact patch 2.8's maintenance is expected to last for 5 hours

As mentioned by the developers, Genshin Impact patch 2.8 maintenance is expected to begin at 6:00 pm EST/3:00 pm PST on July 12, 2022. The maintenance will last for a total of five hours and players will be appropriately compensated once it is over.

As of now, the maintenance compensation that players will receive is 300 primogems. An additional 300 will be given for updates and fixes. Therefore, a total of 600 primogems will be rewarded once the aforementioned maintenance is done and the new patch arrives to the game

#GenshinImpact Dear Travelers,The pre-installation function is now available on both PC and mobile platforms for Version 2.8~View the full notice here >>> Dear Travelers,The pre-installation function is now available on both PC and mobile platforms for Version 2.8~View the full notice here >>>hoyolab.com/article_pre/79…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/8lm4akcUdi

However, in case the maintenance does get extended, players will get more primogems as rewards. Genshin Impact players can calculate it by themselves, since the game provides 60 primogems for every hour the servers remain offline.

Apart from that, pre-installation is also available right now. Gamers will find this option in the launcher itself, to the left side of the "Launch" option.

Pre-installing the game removes the hassle of doing it once again when the new patch drops. If players are doing it beforehand, then all they need to do is simply update the game after the maintenance is over and launch it.

In any case, this patch is going to be one of the most anticipated ones in a long time. Kazuha, one of the best characters in the game, is set to get his rerun for the first time in an entire year. Several fans are eagerly waiting for patch 2.8 to drop so that they can finally get their hands on the character.

#GenshinImpact Version 2.8 New Weapon OverviewHello Travelers!Paimon wants to introduce you to the brand-new weapon that will be appearing in V2.8! Take part in the V2.8 quest storyline to learn more about this weapon~(Examples based on Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1) Version 2.8 New Weapon OverviewHello Travelers! Paimon wants to introduce you to the brand-new weapon that will be appearing in V2.8! Take part in the V2.8 quest storyline to learn more about this weapon~(Examples based on Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1)#GenshinImpact https://t.co/7FzoFVtlfI

Yoimiya is also set to receive a rerun alongside Klee. While they might not be as highly anticipated, the characters are definitely quite good and fill their own niches within Genshin Impact.

