Pierro in Genshin Impact: Identity, voice actor and more details

Genshin Impact uploaded an interlude teaser to their official YouTube channel that has shocked the entire community. The teaser video officially introduces the remaining eight harbingers as players already know about the other three.

Although there is tons to discuss about all the harbingers, the following article will focus on the most important figure, Pierro, the man who leads the Fatui Harbingers. Not only is he the very first Fatui Harbinger but also the one who has recruited most of the existing ones. Here is everything players need to know about Pierro in Genshin Impact.

Everything known about Pierro in Genshin Impact

A new video was uploaded to Genshin Impact's YouTube channel called Tevyat Chapter Interlude Teaser: A Winter Night's Lazzo. Players already know about three Harbingers - Childe, Scaramouche, and Signora. However, the rest of the Harbingers made their first appearance in the teaser video where all the fellow Harbingers will hold a funeral ceremony for Signora.

Pierro, who also goes by the alias "The Jester", made his first appearance as well during the interlude teaser video. Pierro is the No.1 of the Eleven Fatui Harbinger and is also the very first person to be a member of the Fatui.

As the first Harbinger, Pierro is known to have recruited several of the existing Harbingers including Signora, Dottore, Pantalone, and Scaramouche.

Nothing much is revealed about Pierro through the teaser video, but players have observed many thought provoking details. Talking about details, the half mask is one of Pierro's most notable features along with his eyes, which is a distinct feature for residents of the lost nation of Khaenri'ah. Many in Genshin Impact truly believe that Pierro could be from Khaenri'ah, but it's all speculation until more facts come to light.

Although Pierro's past is broadly a mystery, players can find bits of his origin in Pale Flame artifacts. All artifacts have some sort of lore hidden in them and Pale Flame is no exception. If players observe the lore of the Mocking Mask (Pale Flame Circlet), they will find more information about Pierro.

Mocking Mask lore reveals Pierro to be some kind of academic in an unknown nation. He was not academically blessed as his fellow peers and failed to gain the nation's favor.

Falling out of the ruler's favor, he failed to stop a catastrophe caused by his peers, ultimately bringing the destruction of the unknown nation. This event led him to develop a sense of hatred for the divine beings and allied with Tsaritsa to rebel against the Gods.

Genshin Impact: Pierro "The Jester" voiced by Yasuhiro Mamiya

Yasuhiro Mamiya is the voice-actor behind Pierro "The Jester" and the community seems extremely satisfied by his work on Genshin Impact. Here are some of his most popular works:

Manboshi (One Piece)

Dirk (Attack on Titans S3)

Gengar (Pokemon 2019)

Iron Michael (Baki Hanma 2021)

Magma (Dr.Stone)

The current leaks do not mention anything about Pierro's release, so players may have to wait for future updates to hear about Pierro and Yasuhiro Mamiya's work.

