Genshin Impact leaks featuring Childe’s voice lines reveal more about new Fatui Harbingers and others

New Childe voice lines have recently been leaked, all of which dive deeper into the 11 Fatui Harbingers' lore in Genshin Impact. Whether these new voice-overs will change or not when they are officially released remains to be seen, but Travelers might still wish to see the new leaks out of curiosity.
Sadly, there are no videos of him speaking these lines yet. Even so, leaked audio has been changed in the past, such as what Venti used to say about Raiden Shogun. Back then, Venti feared Baal, but now he talks about the player defeating her and how she likes desserts.
Ergo, something similar could happen with the newly leaked Childe voice lines, where some changes could happen.
Genshin Impact leaks: New Childe voice lines discussing the Fatui Harbingers
Arlecchino (also known as The Knave)
The first leaked voice line is about Arlecchino. Not much is known about her in the live version of the game right now, so this piece of information reveals quite a bit. There aren't many other leaks about her at the moment, so all players know right now is that she's crazy and wouldn't mind betraying the Tsaritsa if it benefited her.
Capitano (The Captain)
Like with Arlecchino, there is practically nothing known about Capitano in the current version of Genshin Impact. Based on this leak, he's apparently very good at battles and doesn't recognize Childe's strength as of yet.
Columbina (also known as Damselette)
Columbina is supposedly very strong, with only two Fatui Harbingers ranked above her in Genshin Impact. There isn't much to say here, especially since her name hasn't been mentioned in Genshin Impact compared to the other Fatui Harbingers.
Note: Short female model doesn't refer to what characters like Klee and Dionna use. It refers to the default female model that characters like Amber and Ayaka use.
Otherwise, this leak reveals more about her personality that isn't evident in Childe's voice line leaks.
Dottore (also known as The Doctor)
Dottore has a notable role in the official Genshin Impact manga but hasn't done much in the game at present. The second tweet is fitting for Childe's bloodlust. However, there is a different leak that unveils more information about Dottore.
It references his prostheses, except it also states that they have different personalities. The game version of Dottore isn't as blatantly evil as he was in the manga, but he's by no means a nice character.
La Signora (also known as The Fair Lady)
Anybody who has completed Inazuma's Archon Quests should know that La Signora is dead. She's also had a major role in the game compared to most other Fatui Harbingers, so players should already be familiar with her.
Pantalone (also known as Regrator)
Pantalone is apparently very ambitious, and his speeches confuse Childe, but the latter character doesn't care as long as the funds are good. Players already know from the game that he didn't receive a Vision back then and controls Snezhnaya's economic policies.
Unfortunately, there aren't many leaks about Regrator, given how important it is to the overall plot. Still, it reconfirms some old traits players know about him, such as being smart and very wealthy. It also states that he uses the tall male model, which is new information.
It's also worth noting that he, Dottore, Scaramouche, Columbina, and Sandrone are planned to be playable in one of the future updates. Most of their specific release dates haven't been leaked.
Pierro (also known as The Jester)
The mysterious Pierro recruited most other Fatui Harbingers based on in-game lore. Based on this voice line, he doesn't appear often, and Childe doesn't care because his loyalty lies solely toward the Tsaritsa.
Pulcinella (also known as The Rooster)
Pulcinella briefly appeared in an early trailer for Genshin Impact as a featured character for Chapter VI of the Archon Quests. Considering that the third main chapter hasn't come out yet, it will be a while until players find out more about this character.
Based on Childe's voice lines, he's apparently very kind.
Sandrone (also known as Marionette)
This leak is related to the next one, so it's worth covering what fans know about it there. She was only mentioned briefly in Childe's Character Tale. Otherwise, there is next-to-nothing revealed about her in the game.
Genshin Impact doesn't have any prominent playable Yanderes, so Sandrone would be the first one if the previously playable Fatui Harbingers leak was accurate. She also uses the tall female model.
Scaramouche (also known as Balladeer)
The highly popular Scaramouche is referenced in Childe's final leaked voice line related to a Fatui Harbinger. It's nothing particularly noteworthy in itself since Childe did reference him in a similar vein in Genshin Impact 2.2's Labyrinth Warriors event. It is worth noting that current leaks suggest that Scaramouche will be playable in Genshin Impact 3.2.