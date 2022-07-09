Genshin Impact leaks featuring Childe’s voice lines reveal more about new Fatui Harbingers and others

New Childe voice lines have recently been leaked, all of which dive deeper into the 11 Fatui Harbingers' lore in Genshin Impact. Whether these new voice-overs will change or not when they are officially released remains to be seen, but Travelers might still wish to see the new leaks out of curiosity.

Sadly, there are no videos of him speaking these lines yet. Even so, leaked audio has been changed in the past, such as what Venti used to say about Raiden Shogun. Back then, Venti feared Baal, but now he talks about the player defeating her and how she likes desserts.

Ergo, something similar could happen with the newly leaked Childe voice lines, where some changes could happen.

Genshin Impact leaks: New Childe voice lines discussing the Fatui Harbingers

Arlecchino (also known as The Knave)

About The Knave



Look, I've got nothing against people who have their own agendas — I myself joined the Fatui to get more experience in combat. But I don't like her at all. If she stood to benefit from betraying others, she'd turn against the Tsaritsa in a heartbeat.

There isn't a sane bone in her body.

The first leaked voice line is about Arlecchino. Not much is known about her in the live version of the game right now, so this piece of information reveals quite a bit. There aren't many other leaks about her at the moment, so all players know right now is that she's crazy and wouldn't mind betraying the Tsaritsa if it benefited her.

Capitano (The Captain)

About The Captain



I've seen him in battle before, and oh what a sight it was. Perhaps I'm ranked too low for him to notice me right now. Well, he may not recognize my strengths yet, but one day, I'll show him what I'm made of.

Like with Arlecchino, there is practically nothing known about Capitano in the current version of Genshin Impact. Based on this leak, he's apparently very good at battles and doesn't recognize Childe's strength as of yet.

Columbina (also known as Damselette)

Damselette



The Harbingers are ranked by strength, and I have no idea why that girl is No. 3. I'd test my skills with every Harbinger who ranks above me if I had the chance, but when it comes to her... something just doesn't feel right. Anyway, you should be careful around her.

Columbina is supposedly very strong, with only two Fatui Harbingers ranked above her in Genshin Impact. There isn't much to say here, especially since her name hasn't been mentioned in Genshin Impact compared to the other Fatui Harbingers.

i.t./haitham 40k word friends to lovers slow-burn @SpendYourPrimos Damselette--at least we're pretty sure what we have is about Damselette--uses the short female model. aristocratic, polite, perpetually tired. does not have a lot of emotional range, even in the face of extreme violence or when saying some fucked up shit. immensely strong. - a.q. Damselette--at least we're pretty sure what we have is about Damselette--uses the short female model. aristocratic, polite, perpetually tired. does not have a lot of emotional range, even in the face of extreme violence or when saying some fucked up shit. immensely strong. - a.q.

Note: Short female model doesn't refer to what characters like Klee and Dionna use. It refers to the default female model that characters like Amber and Ayaka use.

Otherwise, this leak reveals more about her personality that isn't evident in Childe's voice line leaks.

Dottore (also known as The Doctor)

About The Doctor



I heard that he took segments of himself at different ages, made prostheses out of them, and assigned different tasks to each one. I know... all my comrades are a little weird. Come to think of it, if I met my own prosthesis...

Hah, we'd have to fight then and there to decide which one of us gets to survive.

Dottore has a notable role in the official Genshin Impact manga but hasn't done much in the game at present. The second tweet is fitting for Childe's bloodlust. However, there is a different leak that unveils more information about Dottore.

i.t./haitham 40k word friends to lovers slow-burn @SpendYourPrimos



he reads as someone who's been Evil for a very long time and now operates with the subtlety of a wise, detached observer. - a.q. i.t./haitham 40k word friends to lovers slow-burn @SpendYourPrimos as mentioned, Dottore has taken "snapshots" of himself at different parts of his life and created androids/cyborgs with these different personalities.



the one in the comic is a younger version. the "prime" Dottore is older, calm, calculated, and very much in control. - a.q. as mentioned, Dottore has taken "snapshots" of himself at different parts of his life and created androids/cyborgs with these different personalities.the one in the comic is a younger version. the "prime" Dottore is older, calm, calculated, and very much in control. - a.q. holy shit guys I never said he was "nice," Dottore prime is still a bastard he's just not as comically outlandish as his younger versionhe reads as someone who's been Evil for a very long time and now operates with the subtlety of a wise, detached observer. - a.q. twitter.com/SpendYourPrimo… holy shit guys I never said he was "nice," Dottore prime is still a bastard he's just not as comically outlandish as his younger versionhe reads as someone who's been Evil for a very long time and now operates with the subtlety of a wise, detached observer. - a.q. twitter.com/SpendYourPrimo…

It references his prostheses, except it also states that they have different personalities. The game version of Dottore isn't as blatantly evil as he was in the manga, but he's by no means a nice character.

La Signora (also known as The Fair Lady)

About The Fair Lady



I never got along with her, you know that. I guess there's not much more worth saying about her at this point. When you're a harbinger, you have to accept that death could come at any time... But don't worry about me. No matter what happens,

I'll do whatever it takes to keep myself alive.

Anybody who has completed Inazuma's Archon Quests should know that La Signora is dead. She's also had a major role in the game compared to most other Fatui Harbingers, so players should already be familiar with her.

Pantalone (also known as Regrator)

About Regrator



Oh, now that guy has a head full of grandiose plans fueled by raw ambition. I don't understand a word he says once he starts talking about his theories... Eh, but as long as he keeps our cash reserves stocked up, I'm not complaining.

Pantalone is apparently very ambitious, and his speeches confuse Childe, but the latter character doesn't care as long as the funds are good. Players already know from the game that he didn't receive a Vision back then and controls Snezhnaya's economic policies.

i.t./haitham 40k word friends to lovers slow-burn @SpendYourPrimos regrator is really, really interesting and not much can be said without giving away major plot spoilers.



highly intelligent, calculating, and logical. extremely rich, keeps a close pulse on assets and the movement of various markets. should use the tall male model. - a.q. regrator is really, really interesting and not much can be said without giving away major plot spoilers.highly intelligent, calculating, and logical. extremely rich, keeps a close pulse on assets and the movement of various markets. should use the tall male model. - a.q.

Unfortunately, there aren't many leaks about Regrator, given how important it is to the overall plot. Still, it reconfirms some old traits players know about him, such as being smart and very wealthy. It also states that he uses the tall male model, which is new information.

It's also worth noting that he, Dottore, Scaramouche, Columbina, and Sandrone are planned to be playable in one of the future updates. Most of their specific release dates haven't been leaked.

Pierro (also known as The Jester)

About The Jester



He was the first ever Fatui Harbinger, and today he is our leader. He only appears on important occasions. As for his accomplishments... To be honest, I don't really care. I owe my loyalty and devotion to the Tsaritsa, no one else.

The mysterious Pierro recruited most other Fatui Harbingers based on in-game lore. Based on this voice line, he doesn't appear often, and Childe doesn't care because his loyalty lies solely toward the Tsaritsa.

Pulcinella (also known as The Rooster)

About The Rooster



I don't know what his motivations could be, but he seems genuine about wanting to help me. He treats me just like family. Oh, and speaking of family — Tonia and Teucer are always telling me about the pastries and other gifts he brings them when they write

So while I've been away from Snezhnaya, he's kept his promise to take care of my family.

Pulcinella briefly appeared in an early trailer for Genshin Impact as a featured character for Chapter VI of the Archon Quests. Considering that the third main chapter hasn't come out yet, it will be a while until players find out more about this character.

Based on Childe's voice lines, he's apparently very kind.

Sandrone (also known as Marionette)

Marionette



She always seems engrossed in her research. Hmm.. I wonder if those machines have anything to do with her? Anyway, I've only met her a few times, but every time she looked like she wanted to murder me. I have no idea what I possibly could have done to annoy her

This leak is related to the next one, so it's worth covering what fans know about it there. She was only mentioned briefly in Childe's Character Tale. Otherwise, there is next-to-nothing revealed about her in the game.

i.t./haitham 40k word friends to lovers slow-burn @SpendYourPrimos all we know about Marionette is: 1) she is a yandere personality type, 2) she creates androids from living people, and 3) she likely uses the tall female model.



3) may suggest the Lynette/Lyney theory is incorrect, but we don't know for sure. - a.q. all we know about Marionette is: 1) she is a yandere personality type, 2) she creates androids from living people, and 3) she likely uses the tall female model.3) may suggest the Lynette/Lyney theory is incorrect, but we don't know for sure. - a.q.

Genshin Impact doesn't have any prominent playable Yanderes, so Sandrone would be the first one if the previously playable Fatui Harbingers leak was accurate. She also uses the tall female model.

Scaramouche (also known as Balladeer)

[Questionable]



"After he took the Gnosis, we lost all contact with him. Now comes the task of trying to hunt it down and get it back... I actually don't mind it — it means I get to travel all over. Wonder if I'll run into you somewhere along the way?"

The highly popular Scaramouche is referenced in Childe's final leaked voice line related to a Fatui Harbinger. It's nothing particularly noteworthy in itself since Childe did reference him in a similar vein in Genshin Impact 2.2's Labyrinth Warriors event. It is worth noting that current leaks suggest that Scaramouche will be playable in Genshin Impact 3.2.

