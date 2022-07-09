Genshin Impact leaks reveal all 11 Fatui Harbinger names and aliases ahead of the Sumeru update

A few new Genshin Impact leaks surfaced on July 8 about the 11 Fatui Harbingers. Players have already known most of their names, but some new aliases have popped up alongside the leaked Childe voice lines.

The 11 Fatui Harbinger names are:

Arlecchino

Capitano

Columbina

Dottore

La Signora

Pantalone

Pierro

Pulcinella

Sandrone

Scaramouche

Tartaglia

The names shouldn't be surprising to players since all but Columbina were referenced in some capacity before. Hence, it's worth looking at the newer leaks addressing these largely mysterious characters.

Genshin Impact leaks offer new information regarding the 11 Fatui Harbinger

There was one unconfirmed leak talking about the 11 Fatui Harbingers' aliases, and it's apparently now been confirmed to be legitimate, as evidenced by the above tweet. Travelers will supposedly hear more about it in Genshn Impact 2.8, although no further details are available on that front. At the very least, there is another leak offering more information about the characters mentioned below.

The eight Fatui Harbingers mentioned in the above tweet haven't seen as much screentime compared to Tartaglia, Scaramouche, and La Signora. Genshin Impact players will be less likely to know who they are, so that's partially why these aliases are relevant, especially since some older leaks referenced them. Keep in mind that some of these aliases were already known before this leak.

For reference, here are the previously known aliases:

Therefore, the new Genshin Impact leaks reveal six new aliases in total.

New Childe voice lines reference them

Known leaker UBatcha has posted a series of tweets on July 8 that are supposedly Childe's voice lines. The above compilation includes his quotes on the remaining ten Fatui Harbingers in Genshin Impact. These voice-overs are not currently available in the live version of the game, and there aren't any leaked videos yet, either.

Here is a brief summary of all ten quotes:

Balladeer: Childe doesn't mind traveling around the world to find him.

Childe doesn't mind traveling around the world to find him. The Jester: Childe states how important he is.

Childe states how important he is. The Captain: Childe talks about how strong The Captain is.

Childe talks about how strong The Captain is. The Doctor: Childe mentions how The Doctor made prostheses out of himself.

Childe mentions how The Doctor made prostheses out of himself. Damselette: Childe states Harbingers are ranked based on strength and that Damselette is #3.

Childe states Harbingers are ranked based on strength and that Damselette is #3. The Knave: Childe talks about how crazy and betrayal-prone The Knave is.

Childe talks about how crazy and betrayal-prone The Knave is. The Rooster: Childe discusses how kind The Rooster has been to his family.

Childe discusses how kind The Rooster has been to his family. Marionette: Childe mentions how Marionette is heavily into her research.

Childe mentions how Marionette is heavily into her research. Regrator: Childe discusses how ambitious Regrator is.

Childe discusses how ambitious Regrator is. The Fair Lady: Childe references La Signora's death.

Considering that not much is known about some of these characters, these leaks provide quite a bit of insight into them.

Other Fatui Harbinger leaks

A few Fatui Harbingers are expected to be playable in the upcoming updates. For instance, some leaks state that Scaramouche will be playable in Genshin Impact 3.2. There aren't any proper confirmations for these leaks being legitimate at the moment.

Other Genshin Impact leaks suggest that Dottore, Sandrone (Marionette), Columbina (Damselette), and Pantalone (Regrator) will also be playable sometime between one of the Genshin Impact 3.x and 4.x updates. It isn't specified which update will feature these less-known characters.

