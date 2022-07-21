Thus Was the Work Done in Vain: Genshin Impact quest guide

Genshin Impact's latest update has added a ton of quests for players to complete scattered throughout the Golden Apple Archipelago. These quests will take players throughout the islands as they attempt to piece together mysteries and solve long-lost puzzles.

Thus Was the Work Done in Vain is a long quest that will take players to several locations on the Minacious Isle, and they'll have to keep their eyes peeled as they explore the island, hunting down clues and piecing together this mystery.

Here's how players can complete the Thus Was the Work Done in Vain quest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: How to complete Thus Was the Work Done in Vain

Genshin Impact's newest set of event quests are quite long, with Thus Was the Work Done in Vain taking players all over the Minacious Isle. This quest can only be started after completing the Ancient Azure Stars, as that will unlock the new form of the Minacious Isle for players to swap between.

The Old Notes (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

Players will also have to read up on the Old Notes that can be found on the normal version of the island, denoted with a Quest Marker on the western side of the island. Once they have been read, this Genshin Impact quest will begin.

Find a way to open the secret chamber

Once you pick up the Old Notes, you'll have to switch the Minacious Isle back to the past version by choosing Place in Water on the small watery platform. Once the layout has been swapped, the game will prompt you to head down to where the notes were left on Lake Island, which is just near where the Old Notes were found. Following this path will allow you to head towards the secret chamber, where you'll need to light three torches to gain access to a new room.

Lighting the torches (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

Players must light the torches from right to left, starting with the one nearest to the set of candles on the ground, and using Elemental Vision will reveal the order. Once they have all been lit, the gate will open, and you'll be prompted to leave a hint for Wolfgang to find.

To do so, simply turn around and interact with the wall in the room, and you'll leave two etchings on the wall. Once this is complete, you'll need to swap the island's layout once again and return to the Old Notes for the next objective in this Genshin Impact quest.

Go to the ruins on the ocean surface to search for traces of Wolfgang

The island is far off the coast (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

Travelers will have to swap the island's layout once again to head to this new objective, which is a small island off the coast of the Minacious Isle. Make sure that you are in the island's original form once you reach it, as that will allow you to descend down a newly opened hole and head towards the objective.

The pool that will bring you to the right spot (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

Once you've been teleported to the correct area, you will need to descend into this hole in the ground and follow the quest marker through the winding paths until you reach a new set of old notes hidden on the floor.

To reach this part of the cave, you'll have to destroy a large rock blocking the entrance, so keep an eye out for this destructible object. When entering this area, make sure to grab the small shiny object on the ground before you leave.

The Salt Encrusted Key (Image via ON Game/YouTube)

This spot will provide you with the Sea Salt-Crusted Key, which will come in handy soon. Continue down the path until you find a room with some Hilichurls and Pyro torches. Near one of the torches will be the next set of Old Notes you'll have to read to progress in this Genshin Impact quest.

Go to the place on Lake Island where the notes were left

Returning to the original notes (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

Use the platform to return to the main island and head towards the quest marker, as it will point towards where the notes were left. You'll have to enter some ruins through a hole in the southern part of the isle, which can be seen above.

This hole will lead you into a room with several puzzles. The first room is a time trial-based torch puzzle, and you'll have to light each of the torches within the time limit, though this isn't needed to progress the Genshin Impact quest.

The actual solution to progressing (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

The real solution to progressing this quest is hidden in the switches placed near the top of the room and back by the entrance of the torch puzzles. You can use Elemental Sight to find these switches easier, and once both of them have been pulled, you will unlock a gate on the ceiling, which leads into the next room.

This room requires the Sea Salt-Encrusted Key to open, so use it to open up the gate and keep moving.

Another key can be found here (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

There is another puzzle here that you can complete for a chest, but to progress the quest, they'll simply need to grab the key hidden inside the pot close to the gate. Grabbing this key allows you to open up the gate that is keeping you from progressing, and from there, you'll need to keep moving forward until you reach a room with a strange glowing torch.

The new secret chamber (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

These glowing torches may be confusing at first, but you'll simply need to utilize an Anemo character to blow away the Elemental Dust that is covering them. After being hit with an Anemo attack, the torches will revert to normal, allowing you to light them with Pyro. You'll need to break the rocks in the back to reveal the final torch, and upon lighting it, you can leave another note for Wolfgang.

The place to leave the notes (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

The correct spot to leave the notes is found just outside the room containing the puzzle, which makes sense given that the notes wouldn't help Wolfgang much if he was already trapped inside.

Once this is done, you'll have to return to read his notes on the outside of the lake once again, which will prompt you with the next quest objective in this Genshin Impact puzzle.

Go to the now sunken highland ruins

Head to this island next (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

Next, you'll have to head to a nearby island to find the next clue in this Genshin Impact quest. Luckily, there's a point to summon a Waverider to the island, making the trip a short one. Once you've arrived, look around for a set of markings to complete this portion of the quest and move to the final segment.

Leave hints and a Sweet Madame

The final message to leave (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

For this portion of the Genshin Impact quest, you'll need to take a detour and complete a side objective that unlocks a mechanism to create a massive bridge to the final area. This side objective can take quite a while, and players can find a guide to it here.

Once you've created the starlight bridge, you can ascend up to the highest point on the Minacious Isle and collect a Luxurious Chest along with leaving the final marking for Wolfgang. You'll also need a Sweet Madame in your inventory, so cook one before you arrive.

Go back outside the lake to check Wolfgang's etchings

The final part of the quest (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

Finally, to complete this Genshin Impact quest, you'll simply need to head back to the island where you found the sunken highland ruins. Here, you can read Wolfgang's final etching and complete this quest for 50 Primogems and a ton of lore revelations.

Genshin Impact's newest event has brought some insanely detailed quests, and Thus Was the Work Done in Vain is definitely one of the longest.

