Genshin Impact Pudding Isle Pressure Plate puzzle solution with mountain combination

Pudding Isle is home to numerous puzzles in Genshin Impact 2.8, including a simple Pressure Plate puzzle. However, some Travelers can't solve the puzzle as it requires requiring a specific mountain combination. This short guide will help players solve it so they can claim a Common Chest.

Players will first need a character who can spawn a construct via one of their abilities. These are the only characters capable of doing this:

Albedo

Aloy

Amber

Fischl (requires the 1st Passive)

Ganyu

Geo Traveler

Itto

Klee

Mona

Ningguang

Zhongli

Every player should have the Geo Traveler, who can solve this Pressure Plate independently.

How to solve Pudding Isle's Pressure Plate puzzle in Genshin Impact 2.8

You should be able to find this Teleport Waypoint since it's near the Misty Hills, Foggy Vales symbol on the map (Image via HoYoverse)

First things first, use the Teleport Waypoint northwest of Pudding Isle to get near the Bonsai shown in the image above. Approaching it will give you two options:

Misty Hills, Foggy Vales Rearrange Bonsai

Select the Rearrange Bonsai option. You will see something similar to the following screenshot.

This is the mountain combination to use in this Genshin Impact puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

There are several possible choices to make here, but only one correct answer. For the left side, select Unyielding Rocks: Left. For the right side, choose Leisurely Rocks: Right.

Now, teleport to the main Teleport Waypoint on Pudding Isle.

You should see two Pressure Plates in this spot (Image via HoYoverse)

Slightly southwest of this Teleport Waypoint is the main puzzle. The puzzle can be done solo by the Geo Traveler, although some players are free to use the other characters listed at the beginning of this article.

However, it cannot be done just by placing one construct and standing on the other Pressure Plate. The Common Chest will vanish if the player leaves the Pressure Plate in this instance, which isn't ideal. Simply place two constructs on them and approach the Common Chest to solve it.

The following characters' constructs do not work in this situation as they have no weight:

Ayato

Gorou

Kokomi

Kujou Sara

Rosaria

Sayu

Xiangling

Yae Miko

Keep in mind that constructs don't last forever. If they vanish, the Common Chest will quickly disappear as well.

However, this occurrence is not a big deal. Genshin Impact players can simply put two constructs (like the Geo Traveler's Elemental Skill) on the Pudding Isle Pressure Plates again.

The reward for completing this Pudding Isle puzzle in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Once players complete this task, they can open this Common Chest. They will receive two Primogems plus other minor loot. It's not the most exciting prize to obtain, but competent players can obtain this Common Chest in under a minute if they know what they're doing.

Pudding Isle is home to many other puzzles for players to discover in Genshin Impact 2.8. For example, the nearby Anemo Totems are part of a larger series of puzzles involving other Elemental Totems.

