Genshin Impact Minacious Isle secret Luxurious chest guide (Elemental totem puzzle)

Genshin Impact's latest version 2.8 has added tons of hidden rewards and quests to the new Golden Apple Archipelago. Similarly, players can collect three to four Luxurious chests from Minacious Isle island.

The article will primarily focus on luxurious chests that require them to interact with elemental totems. These chests provide a good amount of Primogems along with other rewards.

Users can also check out other Genshin Impact-related articles to learn more about these hidden quests and rewards in the new Golden Apple Archipelago. Here is everything they need to know about the Elemental Totem puzzle that will unlock a Luxurious chest.

Genshin Impact 2.8: Completing Elemental Totem puzzle to spawn secret Luxurious chest

Gamers can find a secret Luxurious treasure chest hidden in the Minacious Isle. What makes finding it tricky is that they can collect it from map style using the blue portal.

Readers must remember that they will have to complete the Temple of the Star Latitude or Mona event quest before trying to search for this hidden Luxurious chest in Genshin Impact.

Teleport to Temple of the Star Latitudes waypoint and head west to change the map style by interacting with the blue portal. Players can choose to complete the totem puzzle in either of the map styles.

However, it is recommended that they do it in the original map style of the Minacious Isle since it will be easier to find and light up the elemental monuments. From there, head southwest and search for multiple totems.

For reference, there will be multiple Star Guide mechanisms alongside the totems.

Location of Totem puzzle in original Minacious Isle (Image via Genshin Impact)

There should be four totems, each having a different element than the rest of the elemental monuments. Users must light up these elemental monuments in a particular order to spawn the hidden Luxurious treasure chest.

They should ensure to have a character from each element corresponding to the elemental totems in the party to have a smooth experience solving the totem puzzle.

Here is the correct order in which gamers need to light up the elemental monuments:

Pyro

Anemo

Cryo

Hydro

Light up the elemental totems in this order to complete puzzle (Image via Genshin Impact)

Lighting up all the elemental monuments in the correct order will open up a portal on top. Light the Anemo totem to create an updraft current to glide up and get inside the portal.

The updraft current will take players to an immensely high location where they will find the hidden Luxurious treasure chest in the sky. They should not forget to capture three Starlight Coalescence while on the invisible platform.

When the elemental totems were lit, they spawned a Starlight Coalescence on top that users can capture, so they must not forget that.

Gamers can also watch this excellent YouTube video that provides a short and crisp visual guide to the hidden luxurious treasure chest in the Minacious Isle.

