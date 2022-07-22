Look for the missing pieces of the Toy Castle in Genshin Impact: Easiest guide and locations

Genshin Impact's newest event is full of tough puzzles to solve, and fans will have to complete a ton of them if they want to get all the rewards from the Golden Apple Archipelago.

Luckily, some of these puzzles can be solved using some unintended methods, which can save a lot of time. One of these puzzles is a quest that tasks players with locating the missing parts of Fischl's toy castle, which can take a ton of time if done correctly.

Players can find a more straightforward method to complete this puzzle in Genshin Impact here.

Genshin Impact: Easier way to find the toy castle for Fischl

To complete this Genshin Impact skip, players will need to have the right characters in their party, as the skip relies on utilizing their skills to reach unintended areas.

Fans can use Zhongli, the Geo Traveler, Kauzha, Keqing, and Venti to skip past the main puzzle sections and easily collect the two toy castle pieces they'll need. Here's how to grab these pieces much faster.

Starry🐍 COMMS CLOSED @starryckat Fischl’s section is unlocking something ancient within me- specifically 6/7 year old me who spent all her time climbing things, looking through picture books of European castles, and playing harry potter and the sorcerer’s stone on the pc Fischl’s section is unlocking something ancient within me- specifically 6/7 year old me who spent all her time climbing things, looking through picture books of European castles, and playing harry potter and the sorcerer’s stone on the pc https://t.co/eMzphyuBTX

First toy castle piece:

The first skip (Image via Strea Rayford/YouTube)

For the first castle piece, players simply have to jump down at this point on the map and glide downwards until they reach the ground below. The spot to jump is marked with a gap in the balcony, and it can be found near the Gaze of the Deep and next to a small lamppost. You will pass through the chandelier and then just have to proceed up a flight of stairs to find the spot where the castle piece lies.

The piece will be here (Image via Strea Rayford/YouTube)

This method is much faster than the intended method that requires you to utilize the Gaze of the Deep to create wind currents and travel across hidden paths. As long as you make sure to activate their wind glider to avoid taking fall damage, they can grab this first piece very quickly.

Second toy castle piece:

The second skip (Image via Strea Rayford/YouTube)

The second skip is a bit more complicated, and this is where having Kazuha, Keqing, or Venti will come in handy. You will need a character who can create a Geo construct like Zhongli or the Traveler to place down a structure at this exact point on the map. You may want to consult the video above to find the correct point to place the structure, and once it has been created, you'll need to climb it to the top.

Use a height gaining character (Image via Strea Rayford/YouTube)

From here, use a character who can gain height to boost up to the lip of the nearby rooftop. Once on this rooftop, you will need to carefully travel across its edge, making sure that you don't fall off. Once you get about halfway across, you'll need to use the character's mobility skills once again to get around the corner of the rooftop that blocks your path.

Getting around this gap (Image via Strea Rayford/YouTube)

Once you've made it to the other side of the roof, you will need to utilize another Geo structure to get up onto the bridge that leads to the Toy Castle piece. After getting onto the bridge, you simply need to head down towards the final piece and collect it to complete this Genshin Impact quest.

The toy piece will be here (Image via Strea Rayford/YouTube)

This method requires no use of the Gaze of the Deep mechanism, which will save players a ton of time and prevent any headaches while completing this tricky task in Fischl's domain.

Genshin Impact players will definitely want to take advantage of this skip method, as it can save a ton of time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far