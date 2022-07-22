Next Genshin Impact banner leaks: Summit Shaper, Yoimiya, and 4-star characters revealed

Genshin Impact's next banner will bring the return of Yoimiya alongside several powerful 5-star weapons. Fans who have been waiting for another chance to grab this powerful Pyro 5-star will definitely want to keep a close eye on their Primogems until she arrives during the second half of this update.

Yoimiya is a bow user who can dish out a ton of explosive Pyro damage to enemies from range while keeping herself out of harm's way. Players can learn more about these leaked banners for Genshin Impact 2.8's second half here.

daily yoimiya 🎇 @daily_yoimiya Alright everybody since Yoimiya rerun is coming, let’s place our bets on who are the 4*s on her rerun Alright everybody since Yoimiya rerun is coming, let’s place our bets on who are the 4*s on her rerun 😁 https://t.co/gqvs48QejW

Genshin Impact 2.8's second half is set to arrive on August 2, three weeks after the update originally went live. Once the second half hits, players will be able to summon on the rerun banner for Yoimiya, the powerful Pyro archer from Inazuma.

Yoimiya is an incredible single-targeted DPS character, and with the right teams she can burst down nearly any of the game's strongest foes. Players have been waiting for another shot to grab the character for quite a while, and her long rerun delay will finally come to an end following this update.

Zeniet @Zeniiet

#GenshinImpact #原神 Klee, Qiqi, and Yoimiya Official Art for South Korea Summer Festival Klee, Qiqi, and Yoimiya Official Art for South Korea Summer Festival#GenshinImpact #原神 https://t.co/sZaVp9Adbt

Leaks have yet to reveal the 4-star characters that will be included on Yoimiya's banner, but it's likely that characters like Xingqiu and Barbara will make an appearance to help grant her some Hydro applications during combat.

Characters like Diona or Sucrose may also make an appearance on the banner as they can provide Yoimiya with some useful utility skills and healing. Regardless of the 4-stars on her banner, fans will want to make sure they save up Primogems if they intend to grab Yoimiya when she returns.

Yoimiya's rerun will also appear alongside a powerful selection on the weapon banner. The Thundering Pulse will return as Yoimiya's signature bow, and it is a great choice to utilize with her as it grants a ton of stats and allows her to dish out even more damage in battle.

The Summit Shaper will also appear on this banner, and this sword can be particularly useful in parties that include Zhongli or Noelle.

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (هيثم waiting room) @SaveYourPrimos [Reliable - Uncle Y] Thundering Pulse + Summit Shaper in second half 2.8 (with Yomiya rerun).



TL by @/negii_zzzzz from the SYP Translation Team. [Reliable - Uncle Y] Thundering Pulse + Summit Shaper in second half 2.8 (with Yomiya rerun).TL by @/negii_zzzzz from the SYP Translation Team. https://t.co/Dgmz1eoFnu

Players who use strong Element-focused archers on their teams will want to grab the Thundering Pulse from this upcoming banner, as it is an incredible choice for many of the game's bow wielders.

The Summit Shaper, on the other hand, is a less enticing weapon. Not many characters can properly make use of its passive, and its stats aren't the greatest. Still, it can be a good boost to damage for on-field DPS characters like Keqing.

Demon_Pal @Demon_Pal



I am going to go with Yoimiya since she is going to get a banner rerun soon and I want to try and summon her. @eeveestrations Congrats on 5k!I am going to go with Yoimiya since she is going to get a banner rerun soon and I want to try and summon her. @eeveestrations Congrats on 5k!I am going to go with Yoimiya since she is going to get a banner rerun soon and I want to try and summon her. https://t.co/tGssXnaFF0

With the Yoimiya rerun coming in just a few weeks, players will want to make sure they grab as much as they can from the Golden Apple Archipelago before it disappears again at the end of the 2.8 update. These massive islands can provide a huge amount of Primogems, and the rewards will definitely help when summoning for Yoimiya or the upcoming weapon reruns.

Genshin Impact 2.8's next banner will bring the return of Yoimiya, and fans won't want to miss out.

