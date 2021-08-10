Genshin Impact releases Yoimiya banner: Banner pity, new weapons and more details revealed

Genshin Impact just released two new characters, Yoimiya and Sayu, along with a new weapon banner.

Yoimiya was an instant hit among the community when she was first showcased in the 2.0 live stream by Genshin Impact. The live stream also revealed another character called Sayu, who also became a fan favorite because of her unique abilities.

A new 5-star weapon, named Thundering Pulse, is also getting featured in the weapon banner. Players can finally experience the two new characters and new weapon from today.

Genshin Impact releases Yoimiya banner featuring the new Anemo character Sayu

Sayu, Diona and Xinyan are the boosted 4-star characters alongside Yoimiya. All the featured characters are great supporting characters in Genshin Impact. Yoimiya, who is the center of attention, is a 5-star Pyro Bow user who specializes in basic attacks.

Yoimiya banner (Image via miHoYo)

Yoimiya has a unique playstyle that makes her a strong DPS during her normal attack and Elemental Skill. Her Elemental Burst seems to be more favorable for other characters to use than for herself. In both cases, she deals a ton of Pyro damage. Players can refer to the Yoimiya build guide to learn more about her gameplay mechanics.

Sayu (Image via Genshin Impact)

The new 4-star Anemo character Sayu has many special talents that make her a sure inclusion in the team. Sayu's ability to not scare off Crystal Flies is a major attraction, especially for mobile players. She can also heal the team and perform strong Swirl reactions.

Yoimiya banner pity and soft-pity revealed

The pity system in Genshin Impact is the same for all character banners. First, there is a soft-pity that begins after doing 70 wishes in a particular banner. That means players will have a better chance at getting a 5-star character starting from their 70th wish. This probability increases further from 75 wishes to 90 wishes, where players are guaranteed a 5-star character.

The previous 5-star character also affects the next one in the banner. In the beginning, players have a 50% chance to get the featured 5-star character. Another 50% chance lies in getting a standard 5-star character (Jean, Qiqi, Diluc, Keqing and Mona). If the most recent character is already a standard 5-star character, then players are guaranteed the featured 5-star character (Yoimiya in this case).

The latest weapon banner features Thundering Pulse Bow and Skyward Pride Claymore

With every new character, Genshin Impact also releases a suitable 5-star weapon for the character. This time, it is a bow called Thundering Pulse. With up to 608 ATK and +66.2% Crit DMG at level 90, this weapon will be the perfect choice for Yoimiya.

Yoimiya's ascension stat, Crit Rate, perfectly aligns with Thundering Pulse. Moreover, she can take great advantage of the weapon's passive, which considerably increases her normal attack.

Latest weapon banner in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

The 5-star Claymore, Skyward Blade, can help with the continuous spamming of Burst and simultaneously provide a high base attack. At level 90, it has 608 ATK and gives +55.1% Energy Recharge. In addition to this, five more 4-star weapons are also featured in the weapon banner:

Sacrificial Sword (Sword)

Rainslasher (Claymore)

Dragon's Bane (Polearm)

Sacrificial Fragments (Catalyst)

Favonius Warbow (Bow)

The Sacrificial series is one of the best weapons in Genshin Impact. All of them have Energy Recharge substat and a considerable chance to end the cooldown of Elemental Skill after its use. Any Sacrificial weapon is a sure shot choice for any supporting character.

Sayu with Rainslasher (Image via Genshin Impact)

Rainslasher has Elemental Mastery substat, which might be suitable for Sayu when it comes to powerful Swirl reactions. Dragon's Bane has properties similar to those of Rainslasher and might be useful for supporting characters like Xiangling, who strongly depends on reaction damage.

Favonius Warbow can provide plenty of Energy Recharge from both its substat and passive ability. It can be an excellent choice for supporting characters like Diona. Overall, the weapons in the banner are focused on the characters featured in the character banner one way or the other. Players can get useful weapons from this banner that will surely improve their gameplay in Genshin Impact.

