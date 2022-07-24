Genshin Impact reveals more Sumeru content in latest teaser with sneak peek at Desert map

Genshin Impact continues to tantalize the community with yet another teaser video revealing more Sumeru content. Players get a sneak peek at Sumeru's rainforest and desert area from the new reveal.

Two excellent officials from the Environment Art team shared the thought process that went behind Sumeru's landscape design. While the rainforest resembles many South Asian regions, the desert area tries to emulate the arid landscapes of the Middle East. The teaser video points out tons of details that make Sumeru vastly different from the rest of the nations.

The following article will cover everything depicted in the latest teaser video of Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.0 teaser video reveals Sumeru's desert region

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



City is nestled among the rainforest, surrounded by ancient trees and rivers.

Head westward, and you will step into the realm of dust and sand.



Genshin Impact's official YouTube channel uploaded their second Sumeru teaser video. The video provides a first look at Sumeru's desert area and tons of hidden ruins that players can explore.

Similarly, the video also teases Sumeru's rainforest, spirits that can only be seen by children, and special ecological zones they can encounter in the upcoming version 3.0 update.

Two officials from Genshin Impact's art team discussed the diverse environment of Sumeru in their latest teaser video, titled "Of Rain and Sand." During the entire design process, the developers have to keep these components in mind:

Local Characteristics

Core Themes

Use of Fantasy

BLANK @genshinBLANK

During the Genshin Impact teaser video, Sumeru's desert area discloses places with oasis, desert storms and vegetation that need water. Players can also find a giant robot deep in the desert, with another identical one lurking inside the rainforest.

The rocks in Sumeru's desert have been eroded by the wind and sand for some time now. Hence, they give off a different look as well as different textures in comparison to rocks found in Liyue, Mondstadt, or Inazuma.

It was also confirmed from the teaser video that the desert area will be located on the west side of Sumeru region. There are withered trees between the desert and rainforest. Officials revealed a tiny bit of Sumeru's lore, mentioning that some mysterious force is eroding everything near its desert area. Players will find bizarre ruins that are floating upside down and tornadoes that are tearing through the sky.

Apart from the vast desert area, Genshin Impact fans will have tons of opportunities to explore unknown regions. The teaser video also discloses a few sacred ruins that seem to have tons of history attached to them.

BLANK @genshinBLANK

Officials also mentioned experimenting with design boundaries and incorporating many fantasy elements into Sumeru. Apparently, they didn't want the new Dendro region to have a very realistic design but didn't want to go overboard either. Instead, they had to work on their main vision of Sumeru so that a good balance between fantasy, realism and exociticism could be achieved.

The Genshin Impact community has expressed their joy in the comment section, with developers releasing teaser videos that reveal more Sumeru content.

