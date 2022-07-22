Genshin Impact 2.8 Yoimiya banner 4-star characters leaked

A recent Genshin Impact 2.8 leak has indicated that Barbara, Bennett and Yun Jin are the 4-star characters that will appear on Yoimiya's banner.

HoYoverse hasn't officially unveiled these characters, so many Travelers may want to know more about this leak.

Everything shown in this Genshin Impact 2.8 leak is subject to change. Having said that, these types of leaks usually don't change, especially when they come from reliable sources.

The leaker in this case, Uncle Y, has 100% accuracy, according to data on Uncle Dictionary, which is a public source for seeing how accurate various leakers are.

Genshin Impact 2.8 leak provides three hints as to who the leaked 4-star characters on Yoimiya's banner will be

This Genshin Impact 2.8 leak essentially hinted at who the 4-star characters on Yoimiya's banner will be. The leak stated that the characters would be a regular singer, an unlucky boy and an opera singer. Naturally, many players predict that the characters will be Barbara, Bennett and Yun Jin.

Here is the last time each 4-star character was featured in Genshin Impact:

Barbara: May 31, 2022 - June 21, 2022 (Xiao & Yelan banners)

May 31, 2022 - June 21, 2022 (Xiao & Yelan banners) Bennett: March 8, 2022 - March 29, 2022 (Raiden Shogun & Kokomi reruns)

March 8, 2022 - March 29, 2022 (Raiden Shogun & Kokomi reruns) Yun Jin: March 30, 2022 - April 19, 2022 (Venti & Ayato banners)

The last time Yoimiya was featured was back in Version 2.0. Her original banner began on August 10, 2021, and ended on August 31, 2021.

The above infographic shows how often each 4-star character has appeared up until the most recent banner (Kazuha and Klee's reruns).

If this recent Genshin Impact 2.8 leak is true, it would mean:

Barbara has been featured seven times, the most out of any 4-star character

Bennett has been featured six times.

Yun Jin has been featured three times.

Aside from this trivia, some players might be curious to know when Yoimiya's supposed rerun will happen since that's when they can potentially roll for these featured 4-stars.

When is Yoimiya's rerun expected in Genshin Impact 2.8?

Yoimiya will be returning soon

HoYoverse hasn't given any official release date for Yoimiya's rerun. However, players are expecting it to arrive at 6 PM on August 2, 2022. This is because Kazuha and Klee's rerun ends a second beforehand.

The same thing happened in past version updates. For example, Yelan and Xiao's banners ended at 5:59:59 PM on June 21, 2022, and Itto's rerun began a second later.

Ergo, there is a strong chance that Yoimiya's rerun will begin at 6 PM on August 2, 2022, based on this past precedence. Travelers should know that three different servers operate at different times, so her rerun won't begin simultaneously across all of them.

