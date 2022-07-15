Catalyze and Bloom reactions in Genshin Impact: Everything leaked so far

New Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks have revealed tons of information about the upcoming Dendro element and its reactions.

Genshin Impact players were used to mixing only two elements to cause reactions. However, with Dendro, players will experience new reactions that can only be caused when three elements react to each other in a specific order.

The new elemental reactions are bound to bring radical changes to team compositions and could potentially change the meta. However, there is still no word on the exact multiplier numbers that will be associated with these elemental reactions.

Players will have to wait a little over a month to experience the new effects upon the release of patch 3.0. In the meantime, here is everything they need to know about the Dendro reactions covered in leaks.

Catalyze and Bloom to reportedly have additional properties in Genshin Impact 3.0

The Dendro element will be introduced in the upcoming 3.0 update of Genshin Impact. The patch will finally give players access to the new element for combat and exploration purposes.

Once the 3.0 update is released, players will have to visit the Sumeru region to convert to Dendro Traveler.

Previous leaks have already revealed that Dendro will introduce two new reactions called Intensified and Overgrown. However, a recent Sumeru teaser preview and recent leaks have revealed that the official names for Dendro's reactions are:

Burning

Catalyze

Bloom

The video attached to the tweet above provides an in-game preview of how these reactions look.

Other leaks have also claimed that Bloom and Catalyze will have additional properties in Genshin Impact 3.0.

- When a Catalyzed target is hit by or , Spread/Aggravate will be triggered, dealing bonus damage.



Bloom: ×

- Drops Dendro Cores that explode upon expiry, dealing AoE damage

Just like every other elemental reaction, Genshin Impact's developers have tried to mix real-life phenomena with the reactions, so players have an easier time understanding them. Burning reactions are a great example, as players can trigger them when Pyro and Dendro react to each other.

When Pyro and Electro react with each other, players can cause Catalyze reactions. If Electro or Pyro is infused again with any Catalyzed enemy, it will cause Spread or Aggravate, where the triggering element will get an increased elemental damage bonus.

Similarly, Bloom reactions can be triggered when Dendro and Hydro react to each other. When caused, the reaction will drop a Dendro core, which will automatically explode after six seconds to deal AoE Dendro DMG to nearby enemies. However, if players can further infuse the Dendro core with another element, it will showcase different properties.

Q: Dendro Core explodes?

A: Yes, it deals Rupture explosion damage to both player and mob in range.



Q: What's the damage formula?

If these Dendro cores are infused with Pyro before they explode, they will cause Burgeon reactions that increase the AoE range of the cores. Similarly, when Electro is infused with a Dendro core, it can cause Hyperbloom reactions that generate homing projectiles, dealing Dendro damage to nearby enemies.

Many questions about the new elemental reactions have arisen, and many credible leakers have tried to answer them. Until the 3.0 beta ends, players can expect more leaks regarding Dendro and its elemental reactions in Genshin Impact.

