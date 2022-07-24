Genshin Impact reveals two giant ruin machines in Sumeru teaser, fans react

Genshin Impact officially revealed a new Sumeru trailer showing off the latest region's impressive environment. The most tweeted-about game of 2022 had no shortage of reactions. Travelers should know that the vast majority of responses from online fans have been positive.

If readers wanted to see a quick sneak peek at what the vocal part of the fanbase is talking about right now, then this is the article for them. Players have wanted a new region for a while now, and the new teaser did not disappoint in hyping people up. That trailer can be seen down below.

Genshin Impact players react to the new Sumeru teaser

Naturally, readers might want to see the actual Sumeru teaser that has created a spark of new discussion. The whole trailer is three minutes and 46 seconds long, and it covers a fair amount of Sumeru that players haven't officially seen before. This inevitably led to many Genshin Impact fans being excited on various social media platforms.

It has also led to some interesting discussion and speculation on some of the content shown in this teaser.

Genshin Impact fans react

First things first, many gamers love the way the new region looks. There isn't much to say there other than praise the people responsible for making Sumeru look this good. Some were curious to see what the desert would look like in the game, and it did not disappoint.

Volae🦋💗 @Volaenii Just watched the new sumeru trailer and I just wanted to point out how they put a lot of emphasis on it being a “diverse” region but yet still have all white characters 🙃if you bring diversity in the environment you can diversify the skin tones Just watched the new sumeru trailer and I just wanted to point out how they put a lot of emphasis on it being a “diverse” region but yet still have all white characters 🙃if you bring diversity in the environment you can diversify the skin tones

Keith 💫 @zkellru While i do think scenery wise sumeru looks very pretty i found it funny when the guy talking goes "theres much diversity" then u see white npcs While i do think scenery wise sumeru looks very pretty i found it funny when the guy talking goes "theres much diversity" then u see white npcs 💀 https://t.co/dpDnF2IS8N

It is worth mentioning that the recent trailer didn't get universal praise. While some players love the way the new region looks, they also bring up the already controversial lack of diversity among the new playable characters. Still, most people on Twitter seem to be happy with the new teaser.

Reactions to the two giant machines

Of course, some of the reactions would be about the giant machines seen throughout the Sumeru teaser. Those machines juxtapose nicely with both the forest and desert backgrounds, further showcasing how great the new region is going to look like in Genshin Impact.

The Sumeru trailer talks about how players would find a giant robot's remains near the mountains, but it doesn't go too deep into why it's there in the first place. This trailer also references the giant machine in the desert, yet it also doesn't give a clear answer there.

Travelers won't find the answer to these questions for a while, leading many players to speculate on why these giant ruin machines exist in the first place.

von lycaon fans philippines @TlGHNARIZ wanderer is a puppet.... a mechanical being...... he probably has a fair bit of knowledge regarding ruin machines...... sumeru is full of them...... scara bossfight in sumeru is him taking machine parts to create a ruin machine version of himself...... wanderer is a puppet.... a mechanical being...... he probably has a fair bit of knowledge regarding ruin machines...... sumeru is full of them...... scara bossfight in sumeru is him taking machine parts to create a ruin machine version of himself...... https://t.co/f3JHnFtSQm

Some Travelers speculate that the robots could be tied to Scaramouche, which wouldn't be too farfetched since several leaks mention him appearing in Sumeru. Fan theories range all over the place in terms of how plausible they are, and players, unfortunately, won't know which ones come true or not for a while.

BTS' kami⁷ forever ᴶᵃᶜᵏᴵⁿᵀʰᵉᴮᵒˣ @bunsaigloss IS THAT A FVCKING GIANT RUIN GUARD?!?!=?"?!"

WHAT THE FVCK WENT ON IN SUMERU OH MY GOD IS THAT A FVCKING GIANT RUIN GUARD?!?!=?"?!" WHAT THE FVCK WENT ON IN SUMERU OH MY GOD https://t.co/wTreW6Xh83

Pheenix @PhoebeW30173419 Oh, I can already tell the fanfic writers are gonna run WILD with that huge Sumeru ruin guard Oh, I can already tell the fanfic writers are gonna run WILD with that huge Sumeru ruin guard

There will be plenty of fanfiction and fan theories speculating on the upcoming region's new lore. Considering that the Genshin Impact community can be very creative regarding original ideas, it will be interesting to see the community discuss this topic in more depth.

