Genshin Impact reveals Yoimiya banner characters, weapons and 4-stars

Yoimiya, one of the most popular 5-star characters in all of Genshin Impact, is finally getting her rerun in the second half of patch 2.8. As such, on July 27, 2022, HoYoverse revealed all the 4-stars that will be featured in the Yoimiya banner.

Apart from that, the developers also provided complete details regarding the corresponding weapon banner that will be featured alongside Yoimiya. In this article, all the announcements regarding Yoimiya's banner as well as the associated weapon banner have been listed in detail.

Event Wish "Tapestry of Golden Flames" - Boosted Drop Rate for "Frolicking Flames" Yoimiya (Pyro)!
〓Event Wish Duration〓
2022/08/02 18:00:00 — 2022/08/23 14:59:59

Bennett and YunJin are going to be part of Yoimiya's banner in Genshin Impact

The characters who are going to be part of Yoimiya's banner in Genshin Impact are:

Bennett

Yun Jin

Xinyan

Amongst these, Bennett and Yun Jin are top-tier units, and the only underwhelming character players can get is Xinyan. Bennett is arguably one of the best support characters in the entire game and has no viable substitute even to this day.

His ultimate can heal as well as provide a damage boost to all DPS characters. If players want to go for a damage build, that is possible as well, considering his ultimate can deal over 100,000 damage with a healthy CRIT Rate/CRIT Damage ratio and a 4-piece Noblesse Oblige Artifact set.

Yun Jin is quite an effective character as well and is arguably the best support for Yoimiya. Yun Jin can boost Yoimiya's normal attack damage by quite a lot and helps elevate the status of the latter as a top-tier hypercarry.

Yoimiya herself is very good and is arguably the best pyro DPS unit after Hu Tao. In fact, an argument can be made that Yoimiya is probably a much more free-to-play friendly and easier-to-use character than Hu Tao in Genshin Impact.

Yoimiya can efficiently use the 4-star bow called Rust, unlike Hu Tao, who needs the Staff of Homa to reach her full potential. Apart from that, Yoimiya does not have energy recharge or stamina issues, as all of her damage is through normal attacks.

Therefore, newer players will love this banner and should go for it in case they lack a good DPS or support unit.

Details regarding the weapon banner being released alongside Yoimiya

Event Wish "Epitome Invocation" - Boosted Drop Rates for Thundering Pulse (Bow) and Summit Shaper (Sword)!
〓Event Wish Duration〓
2022/08/02 18:00:00–2022/08/23 14:59:59

The weapon banner that is coming out alongside Yoimiya contains the following units:

Thundering Pulse (5-star Bow)

Summit Shaper (5-star sword)

Amongst these, Thundering Pulse is only usable on Yoimiya, and Summit Shaper only works on Ayaka (who also has Mistsplitter Reforged as a better option). This means that unless players are getting Yoimiya, the weapon banner is a very average one to go for.

As a free-to-play player in Genshin Impact, it would be unwise to pull for 4-star weapons as the chance of getting one is excessively low. Unless the player is super lucky, it will only be a waste of primogems.

Overall, Yoimiya's banner looks pretty good, and new players will get a lot of value out of it. This weapon banner is a tough one as the chance of getting the desired drop is always very low for a free-to-play player.

