Genshin Impact Hidden Strife event: Release date, gameplay details, and rewards

Genshin Impact ideally conducts four total events within an entire patch that usually rewards all participating players with Primogems, Mora, Hero's Wit, and more. As such, during patch 2.8, the second major event that will be held will be known as Hidden Strife.

It is directly related to Diluc's latest skin, Red Dead of Night, and it will have some lore implications. This article has all the necessary details regarding the event, including its starting date and gameplay aspects.

During the event, complete challenges of various difficulties to obtain rewards such as Primogems, Hero's Wit, Weapon Ascension Materials, Mystic Enhancement Ore, and Mora.



It is important to remember that the event does not provide players with Diluc's skin for free. It still needs to be purchased from the shop using genesis crystals.

Everything Genshin Impact fans need to know about upcoming Hidden Strife event in patch 2.8

Genshin Impact's upcoming Hidden Strife event will start on July 27 and continue till August 15. However, there are a few things that users need to get done before they can take part in the event.

Hidden Strife event requirements

During the event, the Traveler and Paimon notice something from the past that might pose a threat...



〓Event Duration〓

07/27 10:00:00 – 08/15 03:59:59



Gamers must be at least Adventure Rank 25 or above to participate in the event.

The Archon quest, called "Prologue: Act III - Song of the Dragon and Freedom," and Diluc's story quest, called "Noctua Chapter: Act I - Darknight Hero's Alibi," need to be completed before taking part in the event. Both are very old quests, meaning most older players must have done them long back.

Newer users, however, should go through these two quests as fast as possible before August 15. It is important to remember that while the quest will start on July 27, most challenges associated with it will be time-locked, and only one will be available daily.

This means that as long as gamers complete the pre-requisites before the end date, they can go through the entire event without hassle on a single day. Even then, it is better to finish the quests beforehand so they do not fall in a hurry before the final day.

Hidden Strife event gameplay details

The Hidden Strife event (Image via HoYoverse)

Coming to the gameplay, the Hidden Strife event is straightforward to partake in. Once the event starts, there will be a marker on the map indicating the event's location.

Players need to travel to that location to start the event. There will be seven challenges, and only one will be unlocked daily for the first seven days of the event. There will be three different modes to the challenge: Perilous, Quandary, and Desperate.

However, once users complete the Desperate mode, a new challenge mode called Dire Straits will be unlocked. Each of these modes will have its own difficulty level.

It is also important to remember that every challenge in the Hidden Strife event in Genshin Impact will have its own Leyline Residue. Apart from that, once gamers meet specific criteria, they will gain Afterimaged Might, which will spawn more challenging opponents to fight.

Once they complete a challenge, individuals will be rewarded with Primogems, Hero's Wit, Mystic Enhancement Ores, Hero's Wit, and weapon ascension materials.

Each challenge will provide 60 Primogems, meaning Genshin Impact players can obtain 420 Primogems throughout the event.

