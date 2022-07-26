Genshin Impact Sumeru leaks: Cyno details, Scaramouche rework, and more character changes

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed new information about Sumeru's upcoming additions, including Cyno, Scaramouche, and more. Fans who have been waiting for Cyno's release will definitely want to see this new info as it reveals a big part of Cyno's upcoming kit. Scaramouche has also undergone some major changes, and it seems like players may have a totally new character to look forward to when he arrives later this year.

Fans can find out about the new additions set to arrive in Sumeru here, along with even more character leaks about Genshin Impact's future update.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal Cyno changes, Scaramouche's element, and more

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed some early information about characters set to arrive in future updates like Cyno and Scaramouche. These two powerful characters have been teased for quite a while, with Cyno having appearances in the game's official webcomic and Scaramouche making his first appearance all the way back in one of the game's first big events.

Now it seems that these two characters may finally become playable in the near future. Here's what leaks have said about these two.

Cyno

Project Celestia @projectcelestia



Nilou (E related to "dance")

Cyno (NA have a 2nd mode like Raiden & Ayato, maybe due to Q)

Candace (E has 3 charge levels)

Nahida

Unnamed character with no info



Unknown weapon types (not bow) & release dates.

No Alternate Sprints.



※ STC



#ProjectCelestia [BETA] Character DataNilou (E related to "dance")Cyno (NA have a 2nd mode like Raiden & Ayato, maybe due to Q)Candace (E has 3 charge levels)NahidaUnnamed character with no infoUnknown weapon types (not bow) & release dates.No Alternate Sprints.※ STC [BETA] Character DataNilou (E related to "dance")Cyno (NA have a 2nd mode like Raiden & Ayato, maybe due to Q)Candace (E has 3 charge levels)NahidaUnnamed character with no infoUnknown weapon types (not bow) & release dates.No Alternate Sprints.※ STC#ProjectCelestia

While Cyno's weapon type has been known ever since one of Genshin Impact's initial trailers, players have debated on what element he would utilize in battle for years. According to leaks, Cyno will utilize the Electro element and a Polearm in battle.

He will be a 5-star character that is set to be released during the 3.1 update, and according to the latest information, he may even be an infusion-style character. This would grant him the ability to be an on-field Electro DPS character, similar to Raiden Shogun or Razor. Fans will definitely want to keep a close eye on their Primogems as the 3.1 update draws closer.

Scaramouche

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (هيثم waiting room) @SaveYourPrimos [MISLEADING] From what we know, Scaramouche is receiving a redesign, and is an Anemo Catalyst.



Although the element isn't what most assumed it would be, there is ABSOLUTELY NOTHING indicating his personality or demeanor is changing.



Lots of misinfo and doomposting about this. [MISLEADING] From what we know, Scaramouche is receiving a redesign, and is an Anemo Catalyst.Although the element isn't what most assumed it would be, there is ABSOLUTELY NOTHING indicating his personality or demeanor is changing.Lots of misinfo and doomposting about this.

Genshin Impact leaks have indicated that Scaramouche will be receiving a redesign before his release as a playable character. Information on his redesign is minimal as of now, but data has shown that he will wield an Anemo Catalyst in battle. This may be surprising to many players who expected Scaramouche to be an Electro Catalyst user, but it's likely that he will feature heavily in the story of Sumeru (where his redesign is set to occur).

According to current data, Scaramouche won't be available for quite a few updates following the release of Sumeru, but given his role in the story, players will likely cross paths with the Fatui Balladeer several times before he is available to summon.

Other characters

Other leaks have revealed information about characters that are set to arrive in the next few updates, including characters like Nilou, Candace, and more. These characters will bring unique skills and abilities to the game, giving players even more opportunities to create team compositions that take advantage of the game's newest element, Dendro.

Players will want to make sure they keep saving up their Primogems before the Sumeru update arrives, as there will be a ton of characters released during each update.

Genshin Impact's new region looks to be bringing a whole roster of characters for players to utilize, and fans won't want to miss out.

