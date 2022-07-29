Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks: Sumeru craftable weapons, stats, and previews

An absurd amount of content has already been leaked for Genshin Impact 3.0, which unsurprisingly includes Sumeru's new craftable weapons. There have been various old leaks showing off their models and stats, so it's worth looking at all of the updated information.

Everything shown in these leaks is subject to change. This includes details such as weapon names to specific numbers in their stats and effects. Still, it's a good preview of what Travelers can expect to see in Genshin Impact 3.0.

What to know about Sumeru's new craftable weapons via latest Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks

King's Squire (Bow)

The first craftable weapon from Sumeru to discuss is the King's Squire. Travelers should know that its leaked ATK at Level 90 is 454, while its secondary stat, ATK%, goes up to 55.1%. Its effect, according to Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks, is described as:

"Obtain the Teachings of the Forest effect when unleashing Elemental Skills and Bursts, increasing Elemental Mastery by 60/80/100/120/140 for 12s. This effect will be removed when switching characters. When the Teachings of the Forest effect ends or is removed, it will deal 100/120/140/160/180% of ATK as DMG to 1 nearby opponent. The Teachings of the Forest effect can be triggered once every 20s."

This weapon's ATK% stat is tied to the Hamayumi for being the highest in the game.

Fruit of Fulfillment (Catalyst)

The craftable Catalyst from Sumeru underwent a minor change involving its secondary stat fairly recently. Its new secondary stat is Energy Recharge%, which goes up to 45.9% at Level 90, with its ATK going up to 510 at the same level. Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks have this to say about its effects:

"Obtain the 'Wax and Wane' effect after an Elemental Reaction is triggered, gaining 22/25/28/31/34 Elemental Mastery while losing 5% ATK. For every 0.3s, 1 stack of Wax and Wane will be gained. Max 5 stacks. For every 6s that go by without an Elemental Reaction being triggered, 1 stack will be lost. This effect can be triggered even when the character is off-field."

It is worth mentioning that all of these craftable weapons from Sumeru have their Ascension Materials leaked, but their names aren't currently known, and players can't farm them yet.

Forest Regalia (Claymore)

Forest Regalia has 565 ATK and 30.6% Energy Recharge at Level 90. Its effect is:

"After triggering Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, a Leaf of Consciousness will be created around the character for a maximum of 10s. When picked up, the Leaf will grant the character 60/75/90/105/120 Elemental Mastery for 12s. Only 1 Leaf can be generated this way every 20s. This effect can still be triggered if the character is not on the field."

This effect will be very similar to how the upcoming Sumeru craftable weapons work, which will be mentioned in their respective sections.

Moonpiercer (Polearm)

Moonpiercer's leaked ATK at Level 90 is 565, while its secondary stat, Elemental Mastery, goes up to 110. The description of its effect, as per Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks, says:

"After triggering Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, a Leaf of Revival will be created around the character for a maximum of 10s. When picked up, the Leaf will grant the character 16/20/24/28/32% ATK for 12s. Only 1 Leaf can be generated this way every 20s. This effect can still be triggered if the character is not on the field."

This one is fundamentally similar to the new craftable Sword and Claymore, but this particular effect buffs ATK% rather than Elemental Mastery.

Timber Blade (Sword)

This weapon's ATK goes up to 565 at Level 90. Similarly, its Energy Recharge% stat goes up to 30.6%. Its effect is described as:

"After triggering Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, a Leaf of Consciousness will be created around the character for a maximum of 10s. When picked up, the Leaf will grant the character 60/75/90/105/120 Elemental Mastery for 12s. Only 1 Leaf can be generated this way every 20s. This effect can still be triggered if the character is not on the field."

This effect is identical to the new craftable Claymore from Sumeru.

