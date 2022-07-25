Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks: New Archon quests, Tighnari nerf, constellation buff, and weapon changes

While players enjoy the new Golden Apple Archipelago, new leaks suggest Genshin Impact 3.0 has received more changes before its release. Based on recent leaks, version 3.0 might have three Archon Quests.

Tighnari, the first 5-star Sumeru character, has also received some nerfs on his passive talents. On the other hand, he received some buffs for his constellations. Similarly, Arakalari Catalyst, a 4-star Sumeru weapon, has also received major changes as developers change its secondary stats from ATK% to ER%.

This article will cover everything players need to know about the latest leaks and changes that will be implemented in Genshin Impact 3.0.

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks suggest new changes made to Archon Quests and more

The upcoming 3.0 update will release the new Dendro region, Sumeru, and 15 new characters along with. Recent leaks from credible sources have shed some light on the recent changes made to Archon Quests, Tighnari, and Sumeru 4-star catalyst weapon, Arakalari Catalyst.

The 3.0 beta has released two Sumeru Archon Quests and a Story Quest for Tighnari, which will be released with the update. However, recent leaks suggest that the last part of the second Sumeru Archon Quest was split into two different Archon Quests today, July 25.

Changes made to Sumeru Archon Quest in Genshin Impact (Image via Twitter)

It is still unknown whether this new Archon Quest will be added in patch 3.0 or 3.1. Hence, players will have to wait for further announcements or leaks for more clarity.

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks reveal all recent Tighnari changes

As the first 5-star Dendro character being featured in the upcoming 3.0 banners, developers are making sure Tighnari can satisfy the Genshin Impact community's expectations. Tighnari has received multiple changes to his second ascension passive talent, Scholarly Blade.

Based on the passive talent, Tighnari's Charged Attack and his Fashioner's Tanglevine Shaft damage will increase by 0.05%, based on his total Elemental Mastery.

The total damage bonus that can be attain this way is 50%. Few weeks ago, developers buffed the passive talent where 0.05% and 50% were increased to 0.08% and 80%.

New leaks suggest that the passive talent received a nerf where 0.08% and 80% was brought down to 0.06% and 60%. It is possible that the earlier passive talent buff made Tighnari too powerful and developers had to tone it down a little.

Patch 3.0 leaks reveal changes to new Sumeru 4-star Catalyst

A new Sumeru 4-star weapon called Arakalari Catalyst has received a major change. Earlier, it had ATK% as her secondary stat and many believed it would be a DPS weapon for future characters. However, this weapon's passive has a stacking system where characters lose attack for additional Elemental Mastery.

Hence, many in the Genshin Impact community believed that the ATK% sub-stat and passive had no synergy. It seems developers may have also come to the same conclusion as recent leaks suggest that the sub-stat of Arakalari Catalyst has now been changed to Energy Recharge.

With ER% substats and EM-oriented passive, the Catalyst has a great synergy between the passive and sub-stats. Additionally, it seems to have gained potential as an excellent support or battery weapon for support characters.

