Genshin Impact 3.0 Battle Pass duration and rewards to be changed, suggest leaks

The latest leaks from a credible source have the Genshin Impact community putting on their thinking caps. Patch 3.0 will be receiving multiple changes and sources are keeping fans up to date about them.

Based on the leaks, the recent changes have to do with patch 3.0's Battle Pass. Sources have found data that suggests it will end a week earlier. Keep in mind that the leaker themselves have tagged the information as STC (subject to change). Here is everything players need to know about the latest leak in patch 3.0 update.

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks suggest Battle Pass will end a week earlier than expected

There is some data to suggest the Battle Pass in Version 3.0 ending one week earlier.



Genshin Impact's upcoming patch 3.0 has been receiving tons of changes as the game approaches its release date. The above tweet reveals the latest changes made to patch 3.0. Project Celestia is one of the most credible sources on Twitter and has a good record when it comes to delivering leaks.

In-game data suggests that the Battle Pass for version 3.0 will finish a week earlier than the standard duration. The duration is exactly the same as the duration of the version update. For example, the current version is 2.8 and its Battle Pass will both last for 40 days. Hence, patch 3.0's iteration will end within 33 days. If the Battle Pass is set to end in 33 days, it suggests that the patch 3.0 will also last for 33 days.

However, the community has also received leaks that indicate that patch 3.0 will drop three phases of character banners instead of the standard of two phases.

A told me Tighnari and Collei should be in the first banner, followed up by Dori in the second. [3.0]told me Tighnari and Collei should be in the first banner, followed up by Dori in the second. [3.0]A🐦told me Tighnari and Collei should be in the first banner, followed up by Dori in the second.

Although both of these leaks come from credible sources, fans find these changes contradictory. Speculations suggest they are related to Genshin Impact's upcoming anniversary. By shortening patch 3.0, the developers can globally release patch 3.1 alongside Genshin Impact anniversary which is on September 28.

Genshin Impact 3.0 Leaks also suggest changes in Battle Pass rewards

Project Celestia @projectcelestia @LaughTale0 Other than replacing Liyue Talent Materials with Sumeru Talent Materials for the paid levels, no. @LaughTale0 Other than replacing Liyue Talent Materials with Sumeru Talent Materials for the paid levels, no.

A source has positively confirmed that the rewards have indeed faced changes. With the release of Sumeru in patch 3.0, the Battle Pass rewards owill replace all Liyue Talent Materials with Sumeru Talent Materials for the Premium version. They have also mentioned that other than the talent materials, the rest of the rewards remain the same inside the Battle Pass.

Mixed reviews have been reported by the community with changes in Battle Pass rewards. While some will be relieved since they have yet to max refine all of their Battle Pass weapons, others will definitely want to see changes made to the rewards and to the Battle Pass overall.

