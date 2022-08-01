Leak suggests Genshin Impact 3.0 to have three phases of character banners

New Genshin Impact leaks from credible sources have revealed that the upcoming patch 3.0 might have three phases. Fans are surprised by the leak since every patch generally has two phases.

Although the reason behind having three phases is unknown, future leaks or announcements might shed more light on this matter. Previous leaks have already revealed enough information about the two phases of 3.0. Here is a quick summary of it:

Phase I - Tighnari and Collei

Phase II - Ganyu, Zhongli, and Dori

The following article will cover everything players need to know about the latest leaks about patch 3.0 of Genshin Impact.

Three character banners for Genshin Impact 3.0 as per leaks

Genshin Impact's upcoming patch 3.0 has the entire community hyped since it is a major update that will bring some new changes and elements to the game. Previous leaks have already mentioned some of the upcoming content, weapons, and characters that fans can get their hands on.

Recent leaks have mentioned that patch 3.0 has a high possibility of featuring three phases of character banners. This is a major leak for the community and raises tons of questions for fans. If the leak is true and there are three phases, it raises a few questions.

Will patch 3.0 be longer than 42 days (standard patch duration), or will each patch stay live for less than 20 days to maintain the 42-day mark?

Although having three phases is rare, Genshin Impact's developers have done this before in patch 1.3 as well. Version 1.3 "All that Glitters" had three phases, where the second phase was a filler phase. Here is a quick summary of 1.3:

Phase 1: Xiao Banner

Phase 2: Keqing Banner (Filler)

Phase 3: Hu Tao Banner

Currently, it is still unknown which character will be featured if patch 3.0 actually drops a third banner. Speculations suggest that the third banner will be another rerun banner. Many fans have also shared their concern that they do not want any Standard banner 5-star character to end up on the third banner as a filler.

Overall, the Sumeru update is going to be an absolute blast for the Genshin Impact community with a new region to explore, new puzzles to discover, and fresh lore from the environment to try new teams that include Dendro elements. The new elemental reactions will also make some changes to meta teams as the upcoming Spiral Abyss will favor some of the Dendro reactions to encourage players to use them.

The list of playable characters for the entire Sumeru storyline is too long to be mentioned here. Fans can look forward to these new Sumeru characters and potentially playable Fatui characters as well.

