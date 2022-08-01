Genshin Impact leaks reveal two major Sumeru characters' abilities, release roadmaps, and Dendro synergies

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed new information about two of Sumeru's major characters, along with providing roadmaps for their release. Information about some of Dendro's major synergies has also been revealed, giving players a better idea of how Dendro will feature in the game's combat once the 3.0 update is released.

Players looking forward to the release of Sumeru will want to make sure they are prepared to summon for a ton of characters once the region releases. Fans can find more Genshin Impact Sumeru leaks below.

Genshin Impact leaks: Cyno and Nilou kits revealed, character roadmaps, and more

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed a ton of new information about characters arriving during the Traveler's journey through Sumeru. There is a whole new cast of characters that players can look forward to meeting and interacting with as they journey through this new region, and each has a unique kit that lets them stand out from the rest of the game's cast.

While some of these kits are still a mystery, new leaks have revealed information about Cyno and Nilou's kits early, giving players the chance to prepare for these powerful new 5-star characters.

Cyno

Genshin Mains - Your Guide to Teyvat @genshinmains



E can follow Elemental Burst (Q) to extend the duration of Q to 15s. #Cyno kitElemental Skill (E) - dashes forwardCD: 3sElemental Burst (Q) - electro infusion changes E and normal attack animations and increases the damage and AoE of EEnergy Cost: 80CD: 18sDuration: 10sE can follow Elemental Burst (Q) to extend the duration of Q to 15s. #Cyno kit Elemental Skill (E) - dashes forwardCD: 3sElemental Burst (Q) - electro infusion changes E and normal attack animations and increases the damage and AoE of EEnergy Cost: 80CD: 18sDuration: 10sE can follow Elemental Burst (Q) to extend the duration of Q to 15s. https://t.co/HM8In4LmIp

Cyno's kit leaks have revealed that his gameplay will be quite similar to that of Xiao, albeit without the focus on plunging attacks. Instead, Cyno will utilize a similar method of gaining energy through his Elemental Skill, which appears to be a swift dash with a short cooldown that will deal Electro damage to enemies in its path.

kol ☆ @hugcyno congratulations to cyno for being one of the genshin impact characters to not have any model leaks congratulations to cyno for being one of the genshin impact characters to not have any model leaks https://t.co/sSCcdkwthK

His Elemental Burst is where he really shines, as he gains an Electro infusion, changes the animations of his Elemental Skill and Normal Attacks, and increases the damage and range of both his attacks and skills.

The best part about Cyno is that, unlike Xiao, he will be able to generate energy for himself during his own burst, meaning he will be a much more self-sufficient character, though he does have a relatively long cooldown of eight seconds at Constellation one.

Cyno’s Wife | L @lesbiannilou Cyno’s whole kit was leaked so based on that information his best build will most likely be 4pc Thundering Fury with his signature weapon when it is announced/leaked



You’ll want to have a good amount of EM on him and Cyno is best in dendro electro comps Cyno’s whole kit was leaked so based on that information his best build will most likely be 4pc Thundering Fury with his signature weapon when it is announced/leakedYou’ll want to have a good amount of EM on him and Cyno is best in dendro electro comps https://t.co/6Txh5tFPCu

Cyno will wield a polearm in battle and is a 5-star character, meaning fans will want to make sure they save up Primogems if they plan on getting him. He is best suited for Dendro + Electro team compositions and can deal a ton of damage with the right party setup.

Nilou kit

Daily Nilou!💧 @NilouDailyyy GOOD MORNING we have nilou kit leaks



she cant be used as a main dps because of her e cool-down but she's probably going to be like.. a skill-dps? where you switch her in and out often for hydro appliance and skill damage? she could be a burst dps as well depending on her burst+ GOOD MORNING we have nilou kit leaksshe cant be used as a main dps because of her e cool-down but she's probably going to be like.. a skill-dps? where you switch her in and out often for hydro appliance and skill damage? she could be a burst dps as well depending on her burst+ https://t.co/5NdVnPilVA

Nilou's kit is very unique and seems to rely a lot on Elemental Reactions and utilizing her as a Sub-DPS character to trigger these reactions. She is a 5-star sword wielder, and fans will be able to use her alongside Dendro characters to deal a ton of damage.

Her Elemental Skill allows her to slash her sword four times. With each slash, a ring of Hydro will appear in an AOE (area of effect). However, the cooldown on this skill is quite long, and this limits her on-field potential.

SipSipStefen @SipSipStefen NILOU LEAKED BURST

OMFG ITS SO PRETTY NILOU LEAKED BURSTOMFG ITS SO PRETTY https://t.co/02REarfYLE

Nilou's Elemental Burst allows her to deal Hydro damage to enemies caught in its radius and later deal additional damage to enemies close to those that are hit. This will likely trigger Hydro quite a few times, allowing for plenty of applications of Dendro + Hydro reactions.

Character roadmap

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (هيثم waiting room) @SaveYourPrimos Threw together a quick reference guide to help anyone who may not follow leaks plan their spending. Feel free to share.



We included a link to a detailed list of sources, but it can easily be cropped off to look nicer.



Happy saving! Threw together a quick reference guide to help anyone who may not follow leaks plan their spending. Feel free to share.We included a link to a detailed list of sources, but it can easily be cropped off to look nicer.Happy saving! https://t.co/agnvkn4d9i

As per leaks, players have a ton of characters to look forward to over the next few Genshin Impact updates, and fans can find a roadmap of these character releases here. This roadmap is always subject to change, and characters may be shifted around before they are released officially. Here's an estimated list so far:

Tighnari - 3.0 Update

Collei - 3.0 Update

Dori - 3.0 Update

Nilou - 3.1 Update

Cyno - 3.1 Update

Dehya - 3.1 Update (Possible)

Kusanali - 3.2 Update

Al Haitham - Unknown, possible 3.2 Update

With so many characters on the way, fans will definitely want to make sure they have tons of Primogems saved up and try to take part in any events they can before these character banners arrive.

Dendro reactions

Naitome @Nightomaree

#genshinleaks FAQ about Dendro Reactions on other elements via NotALeaks FAQ about Dendro Reactions on other elements via NotALeaks#genshinleaks https://t.co/qQAM5H1mth

Dendro reactions will make up a big part of how players interact with Genshin Impact's combat once the region of Sumeru is released, and fans will definitely want to make sure they're ready to add it to their teams once it is available. Dendro looks to become a viable alternative to many of the game's current team compositions, with its set of powerful reactions to take advantage of.

Players will have to master both the Bloom and Catalyze reactions if they want to effectively use Dendro in battle. Dendro + Hydro creates the Bloom reaction, which can be augmented using elements like Electro and Pyro to cause huge AOE damage. Dendro + Electro creates the Catalyze reaction, which is key to amplifying Dendro and Electro damage on enemies.

Once Genshin Impact 3.0 gets released, fans will be able to take part in new tutorials that will explain the new reactions.

Genshin Impact's next update will bring players to the new region of Sumeru, with new characters, reactions, and more.

